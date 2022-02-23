Online Auction: Bowling Alley, Equipment, Bus, and Liquor License

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pamela Rose Auction Company LLC announced immediate availability of an operational, 36-lane bowling alley, pool tables, volleyball courts, a bar, a bowling school program, a booked league, a pro-shop, 175 parking spaces on a lot, a bus, a D5/D6 liquor license, along with various forms of business and bowling equipment!

With a total of 60,000 households within the five miles of this 35,000 sq. ft. bowling alley on a 4.5~ acre plot, the possibilities for events with friends or family is endless! With the "light-industrial" zoning, which allows for other uses and purposes. Additionally, in the five-mile radius, there is an approximate population of 150,000 Toledo residents less than ten minutes away! You can be the one to bring this bowling alley back to its former glory, or the one to create a new, thrilling commercial enterprise of your own!

Starting bid is $350,000, at 5133 Telegraph Road, Toledo, Ohio 43612 (pamelaroseauction.com) , bidding ends Thursday, March 10th

The owner built a successful, robust money-generating business with an established clientele and location- everyone knows where it is. Unfortunately, the owner passed away, so this cash-cow enterprise is up for grabs", said Pamela Rose, President and Owner of Pamela Rose Auction Co. LLC.

