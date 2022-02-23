Netskope Names Marilyn Miller Chief People Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader, today announced the appointment of Marilyn Miller as its first Chief People Officer. Miller has global responsibility for all of Netskope's human resources functions, including employee experience and talent acquisition, in support of Netskope's rapidly growing workforce.

"We choose executive team members very carefully, to ensure they embody Netskope's culture and values, and to be united on the company's mission and goals," said Sanjay Beri, Netskope CEO. "In Marilyn, we have found a leader for this critical role, which will help us position Netskope for scaling the talent needed to support our global growth and meet the demand for our market-leading cloud security platform."

Miller most recently served as Chief People Officer for Anaplan, where she helped scale the company through several growth stages, including a successful initial public offering. She brings to Netskope more than 20 years of experience in high-visibility HR and talent acquisition roles, including for Alfresco, Quotient Technology, AECOM, BMC Software, and Cisco Systems.

"Talented team members want to be part of something meaningful. From the beginning, Sanjay and the Netskope team have clearly prioritized building a culture that attracts the best and most inspired individuals, at all levels," said Marilyn Miller. "In meeting the Netskope team, I immediately recognized a combination of talent, opportunity, and market potential that is rare in any field—and ready for scale. I could not be more excited to join Netskope on the next phase of its growth journey."

Miller reports directly to Sanjay Beri, and joins several recent executive appointments for Netskope, including leaders from Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, FireEye, Riverbed, Schneider Electric, Agari, and more. Among many recent milestones, Netskope attracted $300 million in new investment , achieving a post-money valuation of $7.5 billion on top of rapid growth in what leading analysts estimate to be a $30 billion total addressable market by 2024. Netskope was also recently named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge .

For more on Netskope career opportunities, visit Netskope's careers page and reference Netskope's profile on Glassdoor .

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, Firewall, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Netskope

netskope@inkhouse.com

View original content:

SOURCE Netskope