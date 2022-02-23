Koppers Announces New Leadership Appointments To Support Long-Term Strategy

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) and Koppers Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings Inc., today announced two new leadership appointments to support the company's long-term strategy to grow shareholder value detailed at its Investor Day event held in September 2021.

Tracie McCormick has been elected Treasurer of Koppers Holdings Inc., effective March 1, 2022. McCormick, who has been with Koppers since 2011 and served as Assistant Treasurer since 2019, will succeed Jimmi Sue Smith who was elected to the role of Chief Financial Officer in January 2022. As Treasurer, McCormick will oversee the company's global treasury operations, including debt and cash management, risk management and corporate liquidity. Additionally, she will play a key role in implementing financing strategies and working capital solutions to fund the company's capital allocation strategy as well as serve as the primary liaison for corporate banking partners.

Daniel Skrovanek, Ph.D., has been named Vice President, Growth and Innovation of Koppers Inc., effective March 1, 2022. In this newly created role, he will lead a small team exclusively focused on challenging the organization's thinking on growing its sales, earnings and cash flows beyond the traditional scope of mergers and acquisitions. As appropriate, Skrovanek will either lead or support the company's efforts to grow through different methodologies in alignment with its strategic pillars. Skrovanek has been with Koppers since 2011 in a variety of multifaceted roles that highlighted his versatility, most recently serving as Vice President of Purchasing and Strategic Marketing.

Commenting on the changes, President and Chief Executive Officer Leroy M. Ball said, "I'm happy to welcome both Tracie and Dan in their new roles. These leaders bring with them a rich history with our company as well as their own experiences and perspectives that will refresh our approach to the capital markets and how we seek new and innovative channels for growth."

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

