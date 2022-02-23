Jeff D'Onofrio Named Chief Financial Officer at CafeMedia

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CafeMedia today announced the appointment of Jeff D'Onofrio as its first-ever Chief Financial Officer. D'Onofrio brings more than 25 years of financial and operational experience in digital media, including his most recent role as Chief Executive Officer at Tumblr.

"Jeff is a strategic leader who brings deep expertise in operations, strategy, and finance from his time at some of the world's most exciting brands and platforms," said Michael Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer, CafeMedia. "I look forward to working closely with Jeff as the company continues to grow rapidly and we double down on our efforts to create even more value for the incredible independent creators we serve."

In his role, D'Onofrio will report to Chief Executive Officer Michael Sanchez, and be responsible for the company's financial activities. He will also oversee the company's finance, data and analytics, human resources, and corporate development teams.

"It's not every day you find a mission-driven organization that cares deeply about ensuring the success of creators and their ability to earn a living from their work," said Jeff D'Onofrio, Chief Financial Officer, CafeMedia. "I'm excited to help move the company forward and enable independent creators to earn a substantial living from their work."

D'Onofrio joins CafeMedia from Tumblr where he spent eight years, most recently as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Before Tumblr, his career spanned live streaming, social media, advertising, and commerce in senior finance and CFO roles at Google, Zagat, and Major League Baseball Advanced Media, where he charted a tremendous track record of unlocking growth, profitability, and value.

About CafeMedia

CafeMedia's mission is to build a creator-first future. We empower the world's best creators and independent publishers to grow thriving businesses for the long term. Under our CafeMedia and AdThrive brands, we manage digital advertising sales and technology and a growing number of services for more than 3,500 creators and independent publishers. We make it easy for them to focus on what they do best — produce great content.

Our passion and expertise have made us a leader in advertising and creator services. Today we rank as the eighth-largest digital property in the U.S. and #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle--with a reach of more than 189M monthly unique visitors in the U.S. alone.

