The HondaJet is the Most Delivered Aircraft in its Class for the Fifth Consecutive Year

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company announced today that in 2021, the HondaJet was the most delivered aircraft in its class for the fifth consecutive year, based on data provided by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). During 2021, Honda Aircraft Company delivered 37 aircraft to customers globally.

"I am humbled and honored that the HondaJet continues to be selected by our owners and operators as we expand our global fleet," said Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Michimasa Fujino. "Being the best-selling aircraft in our class for five consecutive years is a reflection of the Honda Aircraft team's commitment to offering our customers a product of the highest performance, quality, and our maturity as a leader in the aviation industry. We will continue to bring new value to the industry and provide superior service and support to customers."

Honda Aircraft Company celebrated several milestones recently, including delivery of the 200th HondaJet in late December. The worldwide HondaJet fleet also surpassed 100,000 flight hours in January.

Additionally, the FAA recently awarded Honda Aircraft Company with the "Diamond level AMT employer award," the highest level in the William (Bill) O'Brien Aviation Maintenance Technician Awards program, in recognition of the skill and professionalism of Honda Aircraft's maintenance technicians. Since the beginning of HondaJet deliveries to customers in December 2015, Honda Aircraft Company has led the aviation industry with innovation and technology, while bringing the same high standard of service and support to every customer. The HondaJet also continues to demonstrate its industry-leading dispatch reliability.

During 2021, Honda Aircraft Company continued development with two major announcements: the HondaJet Elite S, honored with a "Top Flight Award" as best new business jet from Aviation International News, and the HondaJet 2600 Concept, Honda Aircraft's proposal for the next generation of business jet. Meanwhile, the global presence of the HondaJet further increased when it received Thailand type certification, marking 14 countries with HondaJet certification. Honda Aircraft Company's sales and service footprint now spans North America, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India, Japan and Russia.

Watch 2021 recap video here: https://youtu.be/eqtF8y59FVc

About the HondaJet Elite S

The HondaJet Elite S is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite S incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing, and composite fuselage. The aircraft is also powered by the GE Honda Aero Engines HF120. All of these advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The HondaJet Elite S cabin features a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an industry-first Bongiovi sound system. The aircraft sets the standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and highly customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite.

