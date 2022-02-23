BBG EXPANDS SERVICES IN UTAH WITH ACQUISITION OF J. PHILIP COOK & ASSOCIATES Salt Lake City-based appraisal firm specializes in litigation support and other complex appraisal services

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading independent commercial real estate due diligence firm, today announced it has expanded its litigation support, expert witness testimony and real estate appraisal services with the acquisition of J. Philip Cook & Associates, a Salt Lake City-based commercial real estate services firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BBG appoints Phil Cook, MAI, CRE, as Managing Director of the firm's Salt Lake City office. (PRNewswire)

Phil Cook, MAI, CRE, the firm's Founder, was named as a Managing Director of BBG's Salt Lake City office. Corey Cook, MAI, Nate Herrscher, MAI, and Spencer Cook were named as Directors. For more than four decades, Phil and his team have served law firms, government agencies, and private property owners, among other clients, in complex appraisal assignments, often involving litigation.

J. Philip Cook & Associates' assignments include eminent domain disputes, state and local property tax disputes, bankruptcy, foreclosure and loan deficiency, construction defects, real estate damages, breach of contract, appraiser liability, class-action certification, property acquisition and disposition assistance, and feasibility analysis. Other areas of expertise include appraisal services for financing, securitization, and income and estate tax.

The acquisition of J. Philip Cook & Associates is an important step in BBG's continued effort to build a comprehensive portfolio of services and specialties to serve its diverse and growing customer base.

"We are delighted to welcome the team to BBG," says Chris Roach, MAI, CCIM, CEO of BBG." Phil and his team have built a market-leading reputation for quality. We are excited to add the team's expertise and knowledge to BBG's platform for our customers."

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 48 offices in key US markets and serves more than 2,800 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

