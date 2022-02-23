"Abilita Bio Appoints Dan Bradbury to its Newly Formed Board of Directors"

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abilita Bio, Inc., today announced the appointment of Daniel M. Bradbury to its Board of Directors. Mr. Bradbury is a seasoned biotech executive and business strategist with a formidable track record of building successful biotech companies.

"We are committed to attracting Board members with strong track records of leading early-stage biotech companies to success, and close alignment to our company's mission to become the leader in discovering and developing antibodies that target challenging membrane proteins. Dan brings a wealth of biotech leadership and clinical experience to the table along with his sharp strategic thinking. As we take Abilita to the next stage, his guidance will be key to growing the leadership team, crafting our approach, and building a solid clinical development plan," said Mauro Mileni, Chief Executive Officer of Abilita Bio.

When asked about his decision to join the Board, Dan said "Abilita's unique approach to antibody discovery really intrigued me and I think that they have created something special that has the potential to bridge the growing R&D gap. Without innovations like those happening at Abilita, novel antibody therapeutics will continue to fail to reach the market and patients will be left without critical treatment options. It's an honor to join the Board where I can help support the management team in their quest to bring hope to future patients, while creating value for Shareholders."

Mr. Bradbury has over 35 years of experience leading global, fast-growing life sciences companies. Since January 2020 Mr. Bradbury has served as Executive Chairman of Equillium, Inc., a public biopharmaceutical company he co-founded in 2017 and led as CEO until the end of 2019. In addition, Mr. Bradbury has been Managing Member of BioBrit, LLC, a life-sciences consulting and investment firm, since 2012. Mr. Bradbury is the former President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Amylin Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, CA, focused on metabolic diseases. During his 18-year tenure at Amylin, the company launched three first-in-class medicines, including the first once-a-week therapy to treat diabetes, and was listed on the Nasdaq 100. He served as Amylin's Chief Executive Officer from March 2007 until its acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in August 2012. Prior to joining Amylin, Mr. Bradbury worked at SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals and its predecessor companies for ten years in various sales and marketing positions. Mr. Bradbury serves on the Board of Directors of Biocon Limited , Castle Biosciences, Inc. , Equillium, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a number of private companies and philanthropic organizations. Mr. Bradbury received a Bachelor of Pharmacy from Nottingham University and a Diploma in Management Studies from Harrow and Ealing Colleges of Higher Education in the United Kingdom.

About Abilita Bio

Abilita Bio, Inc. is a privately held, innovation-driven biotechnology company focused on enabling the discovery and development of drugs targeting challenging human membrane proteins with high medical impact, such as GPCRs, ion channels, and transporters. Abilita Bio's EMP™ platform fuels research collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotech partners, but also the company's internal drug discovery pipeline focused on treating cancer and chronic pain. For further information on Abilita Bio, please visit: http://www.abilitabio.com/ .

