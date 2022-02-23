2NDGEAR Awarded PEPPM National Purchasing Cooperative Contract for IT Hardware and Services

Pennsylvania contract provides schools and libraries within the US access to 2NDGEAR's refurbished equipment from Dell, HP and Lenovo.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2NDGEAR, a subsidiary of Insight Investments Holdings, LLC, announced that it has been awarded a renewed purchasing contract for PEPPM 2022 Catalog Bid-Refurbished Computer Systems and Parts along with an extension of a product line contract for Newline Interactive displays and video conferencing products.

Since 1982, the Pennsylvania Education Purchasing Program for Microcomputers (PEPPM) is a technology bidding and purchasing program that is administered by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU). The CSIU staff solicits bids on popular lines of hardware, software, and services satisfying high standards expected for public-sector procurement. As an approved vendor in the PEPPM National Purchasing Cooperative program, 2NDGEAR's refurbished IT products and services from top technology brands are included in appropriate bids.

"We are proud of our long-standing partnership with PEPPM and honored to once again be awarded the contract through 2024," said Frank Wiacek, President and CEO of 2NDGEAR. "With technology and learning environments constantly changing, PEPPM gives educational agencies the ability to quickly and confidently make the technology purchases they need at very affordable rates."

PEPPM bids on behalf of thousands of schools, libraries and government agencies which include - public schools, vocational/technical schools, approved private schools, intermediate units, nonpublic schools, approved private schools, charter schools, community colleges as well as public libraries. And, with vendor approval and permissible by statute, four-year colleges and universities, local and state governments, and other non-profit agencies.

2NDGEAR's refurbished IT hardware and services are what give schools the ability to acquire quality technology solutions at affordable rates. Working with 2NDGEAR through PEPPM, public entities can maximize their budgets while providing ideal technology for their organizations, including innovative interactive displays from Newline. 2NDGEAR's successful history serving customers through PEPPM ensures that existing and new organizations receive the IT hardware and services they need without hindering a student's ability to receive a quality education.

2NDGEAR's PEPPM contract number is 531722-005, valid through December 31, 2024, and separately, the PEPPM Newline Interactive contract number is 528897-177, valid through December 31, 2022.

About 2NDGEAR

2NDGEAR, a subsidiary of Insight Investments, LLC, is a leading supplier of new, recertified, and refurbished IT equipment from today's brand name products. Offering IT implementation and support services including data destruction, imaging, deployment, asset liquidation and warehouse outsourcing, 2NDGEAR supports the entire IT lifecycle. An established company respected for its uncommon dedication to service, 2NDGEAR has served thousands of businesses and educational institutions across the U.S. For more information, visit www.2NDGEAR.com.

