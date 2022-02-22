Transamerica Taps Jonathan Cressman to Head Annuity Sales for Individual Solutions

BALTIMORE, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica has appointed Jonathan Cressman as Vice President and Managing Director for Annuities Wholesale Distribution in the company's Individual Solutions division, which provides insurance and investment solutions to customers throughout the U.S.

At Transamerica, Mr. Cressman will lead annuity distribution strategy and execution for a stable of financial planning products, including the Transamerica Income EdgeSM 1.2 living benefit rider, a straightforward, flexible, and cost-efficient way to create income for life and the Transamerica Principal OptimizerSM, an optional annuity rider that aims to protect the investor's principal and earnings from market downturns.

Mr. Cressman will also concentrate on bringing new innovative annuity product solutions to market that offer growth potential and investment protection in a cost-effective product to help make clients' financial futures more predictable. Mr. Cressman will report to Dave Curry, Chief Distribution Officer for Transamerica's Individual Solutions division.

"Jon is a premier financial services executive whose expertise ranges from product launches to operations, marketing and team development," said Dave Curry. "He brings a passion for building powerful teams by leveraging diversity of thought, style and skill sets to achieve outstanding results. Jon's addition highlights our strong commitment to the annuity business, where we remain focused on delivering innovative products as well as being a leading investments product manufacturer and a first-class distribution organization. Jon is an example of Transamerica's ability to add industry-leading talent to help customers achieve financial security."

Mr. Cressman brings more than 25 years of industry experience, including 15 years leading teams in the annuity sector. Most recently he served as national sales manager for independent broker-dealer and bank/wirehouse channels at Prudential. Mr. Cressman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University, and holds Series 6, 63, and 26 securities registrations.

Transamerica helps more than 11 million customers throughout the U.S. prepare for a lifetime of financial security with insurance, investment, and retirement solutions. Aegon, Transamerica's parent company, is a diversified financial services group focused on providing investment, protection, and retirement solutions.

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

