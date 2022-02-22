Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A. Fights for Families in Toxic Baby Formula Class Action Lawsuit Against Abbott Laboratories

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A. has filed a nationwide and Florida class action lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories, alleging that the company put children at risk of injury and bacterial infection with its toxic baby formula products Similac®, Alimentum®, and EleCare®.

Plaintiffs further allege that Abbott used "unfair and deceptive acts and practices designed to mislead the public in connection with their promotion, marketing, advertising, packaging, labeling, distribution and/or sale of" its products.

The lawsuit was filed on February 20, 2022 on behalf of two Miami parents and their minor child, who was infected by Salmonella after ingesting tainted Alimentum. Had they known that Abbott's products may have been contaminated, they never would given them to their child.

In the lawsuit, the parents allege that, as a direct result of the toxic baby formula, the child "developed severe gastrointestinal illness and symptoms including, but not limited to, overwhelming diarrhea multiple times per day, abdominal pain, constant temperature changes, severe diaper rash with blood, loss of blood, bloody stool, and sleeplessness."

The child also became anemic, rendering her in need of antibiotic treatment and medicinal injections. She continues to have gastrointestinal and bowel problems, among other symptoms, to this day.

To make it worse, this is only one of the alleged reports of bacterial infection by Abbott's toxic baby formula.

Jonathan Gdanski, of Schlesinger Law Offices in Fort Lauderdale, says that parents place complete and total trust in the manufacturer of baby formula to provide a product that is safe, healthy and free of toxic and hazardous contaminants during this critical period of growth in an infant's life. "Abbott's failure to use reasonable care regarding these infant formula products - and then failing to warn the public after recognizing that a problem within their facility existed is reckless and dangerous. As a result, the parents we represent experienced the horror of having their baby suffer day and night.

On February 17, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled specific lots of Abbott's baby formula products after receiving three reports of Cronobacter sakazakii (which can cause meningitis and/or sepsis) infection and one report of Salmonella infection.

The products under FDA recall include Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formula manufactured in Abbott's facility in Sturgis, Michigan. Each expires on or after April 1, 2022. Further, each has a product number that begins with numbers between 22 and 37, as well as contains either K8, SH, or Z2.

Abbott complied with the FDA recall but, as reported by The New York Times, did not specify how many units were affected.

"Clearly, better safety standards at Abbott's manufacturing facility is needed," said David Silverman, an attorney at the firm. "Families expect their baby formula to be safe for consumption and free of bacteria and toxic contaminants. They should be able to use these products knowing that they are safe."

