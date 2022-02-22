Nashville Predators partner with Fast to simplify e-commerce experience.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nashville Predators have partnered with Fast to upgrade the team's e-commerce store, bringing one-click checkout for the first time to NashvilleLockerRoom.com. Fast, the official one-click check-out partner of the Nashville Predators, is also bringing fans the ability to now make instant purchases in Bridgestone Arena by scanning new QR codes placed on the arena's 17,000 seats. In addition, the Predators' new Zamboni is being christened as "The World's Fastest Zamboni" and will be wrapped in QR codes allowing fans to quickly scan and purchase the "Fast Item of the Game" such as team hats or jerseys.

"The Fast technology will allow fans to shop with one-click convenience without entering the standard name, address and payment information every time they shop. This type of technology aligns with our mission to provide the very best technology for our fans and our stakeholders," said Chris Junghans, Nashville Predators Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "We believe we are just scraping the surface with Fast and its ability to build technology that serves Smashville is exciting."

"The Nashville Predators have some of the most passionate and loyal fans in all of professional sports," said Domm Holland, CEO and Co-Founder of Fast. "They're also tech savvy, and that's what makes this partnership a winning combination. It's now easier than ever to buy Smashville gear in just one click at Bridgestone Arena and online."

Fast eliminates the hassle of repeatedly entering your information and navigating through multiple sites to make a purchase. With Fast Headless Checkout, buyers can quickly scan the QR codes to make easy one-click purchases of their favorite Predators gear and more. Fans not at the game can also take advantage of Fast Checkout to purchase game day items at NashvilleLockerRoom.com.

Fast's mission is to make buying online faster, safer, and easier for everyone. Its Fast Login and Fast Checkout product enable a one-click sign-in and purchasing experience that makes it easier for people to buy and merchants to sell. The company's products work on any browser, device, or platform for consistent, stress-free purchasing, either on a merchant's own domain or through headless checkout on any other website. Fast invests heavily in its user privacy and security, with a Zero Fraud Guarantee on chargebacks for sellers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Fast is a privately held company founded by Domm Holland and Allison Barr Allen and funded by Stripe, Addition, Index Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Sugar Capital.

