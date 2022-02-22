Marxent Rebrands to 3D Cloud™ ; Rolls Out New Products and Product Bundles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Marxent, the leader in 3D e-commerce and 3D omnichannel experiences for enterprise furniture and home improvement retailers, announced a rebrand to 3D Cloud™ by Marxent, along with a series of new 3D applications and application bundles.

"Build 3D retail experiences at scale and realize ROI now while preparing for the future of retailing in the Metaverse."

The move comes after a banner year of growth for the company amid increasing retailer demand for scalable, secure enterprise 3D commerce solutions. 3D Cloud™ subscribers include top retailers and manufacturers such as Macy's, Lowe's Home Improvement, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, Jerome's Furniture, American Furniture Warehouse, John Lewis and Partners, Kingfisher Group Plc., American Woodmark, PlaceMakers, and AZEK Building Products.



The only 3D visualization platform for enterprise retailers and manufacturers of highly configurable products, 3D Cloud™ powers apps for every 3D customer journey. With applications supporting the furniture, office, kitchen, bath, closet, storage, and outdoor decking industries, the platform accelerates speed to market for innovative 3D applications.



"Enterprise buyers in furniture and home improvement understand that 3D is a platform decision, not a one-time investment in an application," said Beck Besecker, 3D Cloud™ by Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder. "3D Cloud™ is already delivering a clear return on investment for major retailers by enabling high-value sales of large, configurable products online and on mobile devices. The platform also ensures that our clients are ready for emerging retail models - including retail in the Metaverse. The time is right to elevate 3D Cloud™."



As the only complete virtual products platform purpose-built for retailers of highly configurable products and with a longstanding record of enterprise performance, 3D Cloud™ delivers proven results, accounting for billions of dollars in 3D-attributed sales and millions of dollars in cost savings for retailers.



"Shifts in consumer behavior combined with the industry-wide interest in the Metaverse have changed the decision-making process around investments in 3D. Retailers are now looking at 3D as a platform investment rather than a series of one-off campaign apps," said Besecker. "Consumers want to shop visually, with interactive 3D products and retailers want to make smarter investments. 3D Cloud™ enables retailers to build 3D retail experiences at scale and realize a return on investment immediately -- while preparing for a future of retailing in the Metaverse."

New Products: 3D Sectional Configurator, Room Visualizer, Closet and Storage Planner

3D Cloud™ is also announcing the official addition of three new products to an already robust suite of 3D e-commerce applications: 3D Sectional Configurator, Room Visualizer, and 3D Closet and Storage Planner.

3D Sectional Configurator . Put an end to 'write wrongs'. Supports unlimited real-time variants, delivers industry best WebGL realism, shows measurements, and prevents ordering errors by producing an accurate bill of materials and providing e-commerce cart integration. Exclusive WebAR OnDemand™ option is coming soon. Launches in just 10-12 weeks.

Room Visualizer: Sell an entire room set, not just a sofa with this quick and easy room commerce experience. Easy to launch and to integrate with e-commerce carts, it works on both desktop and mobile and is easy to maintain. Requires fewer than 300 3D products to get started and launches in just 6-8 weeks.

3D Closet and Storage Planner: Connect inspiration, design, and e-commerce with our new 3D planner purpose-built for the unique business rules of closets and storage design. Shoppers, sales associates, or interior designers can design, visualize, and buy a closet quickly and accurately. Features 3D renders, Design from Photo, and 'Inspired by Pinterest Trends' options. Launches in just 10-12 weeks.

New Product Bundles: Quick Start, Sofa Expert, and Design Studio

The company also announced three new product bundles to make it easier for furniture retailers to get started with 3D or to transition projects with minimal effort. 3D Cloud™ product bundles provide everything that retailers need to get started with 3D quickly.



Complete with pre-built project plans, retailers can launch apps in quick succession and repurpose their 3D assets immediately. No dedicated team is required and 3D Cloud™ apps typically launch within 6 - 12 weeks.

Quick Start - WebAR + Room Visualizer. Requires fewer than 300 SKUs to start, launch the initial app in 6 - 8 weeks.

Sofa Expert - WebAR + Sectional Configurator. Launch the initial app in 10 - 12 weeks.

Design Studio - Room Visualizer + 3D Room Planner. Launch the initial app in 10 - 12 weeks.

"3D Cloud™ product bundles are designed to create more value faster and to address key pain points for retailers," Besecker said. "Sofas and sectionals are the most challenging items to purchase online - and the top two furniture categories viewed in WebAR. Our goal is to make it easier for retailers to sell these highly configurable products online with fewer ordering errors, creating happier customers and with fewer returns."



To learn more about new products and bundles from 3D Cloud™ by Marxent, visit 3Dcloud.com to request a 30-minute live demo.



About 3D Cloud™ by Marxent

3D Cloud™ by Marxent is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, and closets and storage. The 3D Cloud™ platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud™, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud™ include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, WebAR, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio, and St. Petersburg Florida as well as an international presence with offices in London, England; Paris, France; and Leipzig, Germany. Clients include Lowe's Home Improvement, Macy's, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. For more information, visit 3dcloud.com.

