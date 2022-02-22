Legends for Charity raises record $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Legends for Charity® dinner on February 10 raised an unprecedented $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® during Super Bowl week at the NFL headquarters hotel – the JW Marriott Los Angeles LA Live. During the event, FOX Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews received the coveted Pat Summerall Award, which celebrates her outstanding work as a sportscaster and contributions to the community. She is the first female award recipient.

LOS ANGELES (Feb. 22, 2022) -- The annual Legends for Charity® dinner took place on February 10, 2022 and raised $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® during Super Bowl week. The coveted Pat Summerall Award was presented to FOX Sports' Erin Andrews, the award's first female recipient. (Pictured/ESPN's Chris Berman; Erin Andrews, Cheri Summerall and Charissa Thompson) (Photo/Mik Milikin for ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital) (PRNewswire)

Philanthropy was top-of-mind for guests and sponsors who raised a record $2 million for the kids of St. Jude. Three top quarterbacks sent special surprise congratulations along with sports broadcasters spanning multiple networks who shared their thoughts via video messages like this one. The evening was rounded out by a live auction and an online auction that included one-of-a-kind sports, travel, and entertainment experiences.

Legends for Charity, created and developed by President of Ocean 2 Ocean Productions Cheryl DeLeonardis, has become a cornerstone event during the biggest week in professional sports. The late Pat Summerall and his wife Cheri, together with DeLeonardis, chose St. Jude as their charity partner in 2006. Since then, the event has raised more than $10 million to benefit St. Jude.

Thanks to events like Legends for Charity, St. Jude continues to honor its commitment to research and world class care grounded in a founding promise: that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for their child's treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

"What a memorable night we had honoring Erin Andrews with the Pat Summerall Award for her outstanding career and commitment to giving back," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Just as Erin created history as the award's first female recipient, she and many athletes, celebrities and donors attained another Legends milestone this year: raising $2 million for the families of St. Jude. Their generosity will make a difference worldwide by helping fund the $11.5 billion, six-year St. Jude strategic plan that triples global investments to impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year."

Andrews visited St. Jude in 2013 for the first time. It was a life-changing experience that she shared during the Legends for Charity dinner presentation – an experience full of hope, kindness and new friendships. During that visit, Andrews met St. Jude patient Zane and they bonded over their shared love for the Florida Gators. Zane began treatment at St. Jude in 2010 after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Since their introduction, they have caught up with one another via video chats like this one. Zane is now 15 years old and cancer-free.

To learn more or to make a donation to St. Jude, visit StJude.org or LegendsForCharity.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962 St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Legends for Charity

Legends for Charity® is an annual national event held during Super Bowl Weekend to present The Pat Summerall Award to a deserving broadcaster. Created by Cheryl DeLeonardis of Ocean 2 Ocean Productions, it is annually held at the prestigious NFL headquarters hotel and celebrates national sports legends and has raised over $10 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Since its inception in 2005, it has become a cornerstone event during the biggest weekend in professional sports earning eight national Telly Awards and opening the world of sports broadcasters to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

LOS ANGELES (Feb. 22, 2022) – The annual Legends for Charity® dinner took place on February 10, 2022 and raised $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® during Super Bowl week. The coveted Pat Summerall Award was presented to FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews, the award’s first female recipient. (Pictured/Erin Andrews) (Photo/Mik Milikin for ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital) (PRNewswire)

Legends for Charity (PRNewswire)

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. Jude Children's Research Hospital