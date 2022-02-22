JLL Names Nashunda Williams Head of DEI

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE:JLL) announced today that Nashunda Williams has been appointed to the global role of Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) with responsibility for implementing the company's DEI strategy. Reporting to CEO Christian Ulbrich and working closely with external advisors, she will focus over the next 24 months on identifying comprehensive actions and assessing future leadership investments that will accelerate JLL's culture of DEI.

Nashunda Williams (PRNewswire)

"A culture of diversity, equity and inclusion is core to our purpose of shaping the world of real estate for a better world and one of my top priorities is providing environments where all our people feel they belong," said Ulbrich. "Nashunda's strong background in diversity and inclusion, her proven leadership and project management skills, plus her experience working across different JLL teams around the world will help us drive deeper accountability, measurement, transparency and global connectivity for our DEI initiatives."

Williams has been a leader at JLL for the past six years, first as a technology advisor for the Work Dynamics business and, most recently, as an IT business partner within JLL Technologies (JLLT). She has worked with dozens of JLL clients across multiple industries, helping them design and implement technology strategies and solutions. She also has been deeply involved in JLL's DEI initiatives, leading the Empower–Black Professionals Network in the U.S. for several years and founding and heading JLLT's global diversity and inclusion committee.

Prior to JLL, Williams worked with multinational companies and diverse teams as a business solutions leader at CRSGroup and in technology management roles at Allstate. She also served in a volunteer capacity as the marketing and engagement director for BDPA, an organization focused on developing diverse work professionals and future leaders in IT and STEM. She earned a bachelor's degree in information systems from Howard University's School of Business

"I believe that diversity, equity and inclusion connect every facet of our business and we can strengthen the power of One JLL by bringing our people together with a shared focus and commitment to DEI," said Williams. "My goal is to advance our progress with a clear, global approach that accelerates our progress now and into the future."

Williams assumes this role from Ingrid Jacobs, who has led JLL's diversity and inclusion initiatives for the past year.

"I would like to thank Ingrid for her contributions to JLL, which laid the foundation for the work that Nashunda will take forward," added Ulbrich.

