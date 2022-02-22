InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Condiment Bottles (BTM-2866)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and sanitary way to use various condiment bottles in restaurants, sports arenas, movie theaters and other places," said an inventor, from Owings Mills, Md., "so I invented the CONDIMENT COVER. My design could offer a less germy and sticky experience when using condiment bottles."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective cover for condiment bottles. In doing so, it prevents users from directly contacting the bottle. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it helps to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for commercial eating/drinking establishments and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

