Everspring and Oklahoma City University Partner to Expand Online Nursing Education in Response to Nursing Shortage

CHICAGO and OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services, announces a new partnership with Oklahoma City University's (OCU) Kramer School of Nursing. Everspring will support OCU with marketing, admissions and student retention services for its online RN-to-BSN program and online MSN program. This partnership will support OCU in growing enrollments by providing high-quality, flexible online degrees for nurses seeking to advance their careers in the face of a nursing shortage in Oklahoma and nationwide.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of job growth for registered nurses from 2020 to 2030 is projected at 9%, with approximately 194,500 job openings per year, on average, over the course of the decade.[1] This projected growth is due to several factors, including an aging U.S. population that requires more healthcare, an aging nursing population that is reaching retirement age, and high turnover and burnout in the nursing profession.[2] Though the nursing shortage was already underway before the pandemic hit, Covid-19 has strained the nursing workforce even more,[3] and the nursing shortage in Oklahoma is especially acute.[4]

"In the midst of the nursing shortage in Oklahoma and beyond, nursing education has never been more important," Oklahoma City University President Kenneth Evans said. "In order to advance existing nurses in their careers and bring new nurses into the profession, it is vital that nursing schools provide flexible, accessible programs with the support students need to complete their programs successfully."

OCU's online nursing programs offer flexible options for nurses to pursue additional training to earn more and advance in their field. The programs include an RN to BSN degree that allows current registered nurses to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing in one year, an MSN degree for nurses with a bachelor's degree who want to earn a Master of Science in nursing, and an RN to MSN pathway for registered nurses who want to pursue a Master of Science in nursing. Students can complete their coursework entirely online, or they can opt to take courses in-person. The programs include clinical hours, which students must perform in-person, but can do so at any approved location in the United States.

"Everspring is honored to partner with OCU to help address the critical need for nursing education," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "Equipping nurses with educational programs that are engaging and fit within their already demanding schedules can be a game-changer in helping them progress in their careers."

