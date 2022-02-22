Digi-Key Electronics and Siemens to Host Webinar on Reliable Power Supplies for Automation and Control Systems

Digi-Key Electronics and Siemens to Host Webinar on Reliable Power Supplies for Automation and Control Systems

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, will host a webinar in collaboration with Siemens on Tuesday, March 8, at 11 a.m. CST about power reliability for automation and control systems. The webinar will be presented by Greg Kateb, SITOP power product consultant for Siemens.

Digi-Key’s upcoming webinar will explain how SITOP low-voltage power supplies are truly purpose-built for mission critical automation systems to ensure reliable power. (PRNewswire)

The webinar will cover:

The advanced features and comprehensive diagnostics offered by a standard power supply.

How well PSU6200 with SEL1400 Selectivity Module mitigates overload and short circuit situations.

Why the SEL1400 Selectivity Module is a more reliable power security option compared to traditional mini circuit breakers.

How to accomplish power reliability with common configurations using the best-in-class SITOP power products while getting applications IIoT-ready for the digital age.

The operation of any control or automation system relies on stable and uninterrupted power to all components – in a single machine or an entire plant. Kateb will address a variety of scenarios that a power system might face, such as short circuit at an end device, unusually high current draw due to device malfunction, blips caused by brown outs and other disturbances in the incoming AC feed, and more.

"Efficient and reliable power supply is the most basic requirement for operating any system, and particularly in automation and control settings," said Eric Halvorson, partnership marketing manager for Digi-Key. "This webinar will guide engineers in our community on how to avoid faults that could disrupt manufacturing processes and result in unexpected expenses and costly delays."

Kateb has more than 15 years of experience as an engineer and consultant in critical power applications for both commercial and industrial installations. He specializes in Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) and battery technologies along low voltage distribution.

"I'm excited to highlight how incredibly reliable SITOP low-voltage power supplies are," Kateb said. "They feature a compact design and powerful performance, and can ensure continued supply of clean and uninterrupted power to control or automation systems."

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register. The webinar will be presented in English.

For more information about Siemens and to order from their product portfolio, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics