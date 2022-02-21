TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended November 30, 2021.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Net revenues decreased by 8.8% year-over-year to US$1,020.9 million from US$1,119.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

Loss from operations was US$108.4 million , compared to loss from operations of US$127.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$67.6 million , compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$73.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$99.4 million , compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$43.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$58.6 million , compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$10.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.15 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.09 . Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$2,837.2 million as of November 30, 2021 , compared to US$5,937.5 million as of February 28, 2021 .

Highlights for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021

Net revenues increased by 22.9% year-over-year to US$3,849.8 million from US$3,133.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

Loss from operations was US$615.2 million , compared to loss from operations of US$141.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$440.5 million , compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$16.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$1,028.0 million , compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$53.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$853.3 million , compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$177.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$1.60 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were both US$1.33 .

Financial Data——Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2022

(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)



Three Months Ended

November 30,

2020 2021 Pct. Change Net revenues 1,119,135 1,020,932 (8.8%) Loss from operations (127,389) (108,429) (14.9%) Non-GAAP loss from operations (73,354) (67,611) (7.8%) Net loss attributable to TAL (43,608) (99,368) 127.9% Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to TAL 10,427 (58,550) (661.5%) Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – basic (0.07) (0.15) 114.5% Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted (0.07) (0.15) 114.5% Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL – basic 0.02 (0.09) (628.5%) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted 0.02 (0.09) (647.5%)











Nine Months Ended

November 30,

2020 2021 Pct. Change Net revenues 3,133,066 3,849,755 22.9% Loss from operations (141,014) (615,160) 336.2% Non-GAAP loss from operations (16,407) (440,463) 2,584.6% Net income/(loss) attributable to TAL 53,012 (1,027,992) (2,039.2%) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to TAL 177,619 (853,295) (580.4%) Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL – basic 0.09 (1.60) (1,914.2%) Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted 0.08 (1.60) (1,985.8%) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL – basic 0.29 (1.33) (549.4%) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted 0.28 (1.33) (567.2%)









Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Net Revenues

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, TAL reported net revenues of US$1,020.9 million, representing an 8.8% decrease from US$1,119.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, operating costs and expenses were US$1,139.3 million, representing a 9.3% decrease from US$1,255.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,098.5 million, representing an 8.6% decrease from US$1,201.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Cost of revenues increase by 0.8% to US$519.5 million from US$516.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increase by 0.8% to US$519.2 million, from US$515.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 35.0% to US$273.6 million from US$420.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 36.4% to US$258.6 million, from US$406.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

General and administrative expenses increased by 5.7% to US$300.0 million from US$283.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 12.2% to US$274.4 million, from US$244.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 24.5% to US$40.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 from US$54.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was $46.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to US$35.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by 16.9% to US$501.4 million from US$603.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was US$108.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to loss from operations of US$127.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations was US$67.6 million, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of US$73.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

Other Income

Other income was US$9.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to other income of US$45.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was nil for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to US$11.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Income Tax Benefit/(expense)

Income tax expense was US$25.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to US$13.9 million of income tax benefit in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Net Loss/(income) Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$99.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$43.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$58.6 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$10.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.15 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.09, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of November 30, 2021, the Company had US$1,347.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,489.3 million of short-term investments, compared to US$3,243.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$2,694.5 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2021.

Financial Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2022

Net Revenues

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, TAL reported net revenues of US$3,849.8 million, representing a 22.9% increase from US$3,133.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, operating costs and expenses were US$4,480.0 million, a 36.1% increase from US$3,291.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$4,305.3 million, a 35.9% increase from US$3,166.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021.

Cost of revenues increased by 36.7% to US$2,005.3 million from US$1,467.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 36.7% to US$2,004.3 million from US$1,466.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 0.5% to US$1,014.7 million from US$1,019.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 3.7% to US$951.2 million from US$988.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021.

General and administrative expenses increased by 28.5% to US$987.6 million from US$768.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 29.6% to US$877.3 million from US$676.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 40.2% to US$174.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022 from US$124.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was US$472.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, compared to US$36.0 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Gross Profit

Gross profit grew by 10.7% to US$1,844.5 million from US$1,666.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was US$615.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, compared to loss from operations of US$141.0 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$440.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$16.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021.

Other Income

Other income was US$17.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, compared to other income of US$132.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$178.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, compared to US$18.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$367.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, compared to US$10.6 million of income tax expense in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021.

Net Loss/(income) Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$1,028.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$53.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$853.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$177.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$1.60, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$1.33, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022.

Recent Development

On November 12, 2021, the Company issued a press release to announce that in response to the regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the "Opinion") and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities, the Company decided to cease offering academic subjects to students from kindergarten through grade nine ("K9 Academic AST Services") in the mainland of China by the end of December 2021.

The Company has completed the cessation by the due date and expects that the cessation will have a substantial adverse impact on the Company's revenues for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 and subsequent periods. In the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, the revenues from offering K9 Academic AST Services accounted for a substantial majority of the Company's total revenues in the year. Therefore, the Company believes that the financial results for the fiscal periods ended November 30, 2021 would not be indicative for its performance going forward.

By leveraging its leading-edge education technology, high quality content and extensive experience, the Company will continue to operate and develop the portion of its business other than K9 Academic AST Services, and will also explore other opportunities to provide learning solutions in accordance with relevant rules and regulations.

The Company will continue to seek guidance from and cooperate with government authorities in various provinces and municipalities in China in connection with its efforts to comply with the policy directives in the Opinion and any related implementation rules, regulations and measures. The Company will further adjust its business operations as required, and provide updates to its shareholders as appropriate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to provide competitive learning services and products; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain talents; the Company's ability to improve the content of current course offerings and develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade primarily through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our learning services mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of February 28,

2021

As of November 30,

2021 ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,242,953

$ 1,347,934 Restricted cash-current 1,758,937

1,110,112 Short-term investments 2,694,555

1,489,245 Inventory 38,675

22,239 Amounts due from related parties-current 2,964

2,093 Income tax receivables 15,641

20,926 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 403,110

178,349 Total current assets 8,156,835

4,170,898 Restricted cash-non-current 16,094

377,898 Property and equipment, net 511,415

358,914 Deferred tax assets 317,189

8,524 Rental deposits 102,555

94,234 Intangible assets, net 66,041

16,776 Land use right, net 216,702

216,942 Goodwill 454,413

18,836 Amounts due from related parties- non-current -

63 Long-term investments 667,636

557,974 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 57,694

19,943 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,545,735

828,980 Total assets $ 12,112,309

$ 6,669,982







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 353,778

$ 150,867 Deferred revenue-current 1,387,493

538,979 Amounts due to related parties-current 3,488

312 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 911,283

928,463 Income tax payable 65,138

33,297 Current portion of long-term debt 270,000

- Operating lease liabilities, current portion 382,671

247,344 Total current liabilities 3,373,851

1,899,262 Deferred revenue-non-current 30,005

20 Deferred tax liabilities 10,333

17,898 Bond payable 2,300,000

- Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 1,193,564

634,295 Total liabilities 6,907,753

2,551,475 Mezzanine equity





Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,775

- Equity





Class A common shares 148

166 Class B common shares 67

49 Additional paid-in capital 4,369,125

4,358,131 Statutory reserve 121,285

111,151 Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit) 624,883

(392,975) Accumulated other comprehensive income 86,321

68,888 Total TAL Education Group's equity 5,201,829

4,145,410 Noncontrolling interest 952

(26,903) Total equity 5,202,781

4,118,507 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity $ 12,112,309

$ 6,669,982











TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

November 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Net revenues $ 1,119,135

$ 1,020,932

$ 3,133,066

$ 3,849,755 Cost of revenues (note 1) 515,560

519,483

1,467,112

2,005,252 Gross profit 603,575

501,449

1,665,954

1,844,503 Operating expenses (note 1)













Selling and marketing 420,747

273,629

1,019,598

1,014,666 General and administrative 283,827

299,963

768,719

987,595 Impairment loss on intangible

assets and goodwill 35,727

46,247

36,031

472,437 Total operating expenses 740,301

619,839

1,824,348

2,474,698 Government subsidies 9,337

9,961

17,380

15,035 Loss from operations (127,389)

(108,429)

(141,014)

(615,160) Interest income 28,879

12,747

79,065

84,644 Interest expense (2,714)

(1,821)

(9,378)

(7,871) Other income 45,507

9,520

132,948

17,611 Impairment loss on long-term

investments (11,472)

-

(18,357)

(178,063) (Loss)/income before provision

for income tax and income

from equity method investments (67,189)

(87,983)

43,264

(698,839) Income tax benefit/(expense) 13,887

(25,562)

(10,556)

(367,120) Income from equity method

investments 411

6,423

6,352

10,471 Net (loss)/income (52,891)

(107,122)

39,060

(1,055,488) Add: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest 9,283

7,754

13,952

27,496 Total net (loss)/income

attributable to TAL

Education Group $ (43,608)

$ (99,368)

$ 53,012

$ (1,027,992) Net (loss)/income

per common share













Basic $ (0.22)

$ (0.46)

$ 0.26

$ (4.79) Diluted (0.22)

(0.46)

0.25

(4.79) Net (loss)/income per ADS (note 2)













Basic $ (0.07)

$ (0.15)

$ 0.09

$ (1.60) Diluted (0.07)

(0.15)

0.08

(1.60) Weighted average shares used in

calculating net (loss)/income

per common share













Basic 202,039,751

214,672,624

200,786,811

214,619,651 Diluted 202,039,751

214,672,624

208,710,216

214,619,651

Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:



For the Three Months

For the Nine Months

Ended November 30, Ended November 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Cost of revenues $ 404

$ 262

$ 1,158

$ 996

Selling and marketing expenses 14,322

15,008

31,644

63,440

General and administrative expenses 39,309

25,548

91,805

110,261

Total $ 54,035

$ 40,818

$ 124,607

$ 174,697























Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended November 30,

For the Nine Months Ended November 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021















Net (loss)/income $ (52,891)

$ (107,122)

$ 39,060

$ (1,055,488) Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 54,944

6,053

87,834

(17,796) Comprehensive income/(loss) 2,053

(101,069)

126,894

(1,073,284) Add: Comprehensive loss

attributable to noncontrolling

interest 8,581

8,106

12,872

27,855 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to TAL Education Group $ 10,634

$ (92,963)

$ 139,766

$ (1,045,429)

TAL EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended November 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended November 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021















Cost of revenues $ 515,560

$ 519,483

$ 1,467,112

$ 2,005,252 Share-based compensation expense in cost of revenues 404

262

1,158

996 Non-GAAP cost of revenues 515,156

519,221

1,465,954

2,004,256















Selling and marketing expenses 420,747

273,629

1,019,598

1,014,666 Share-based compensation expense

in selling and marketing expenses 14,322

15,008

31,644

63,440 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses 406,425

258,621

987,954

951,226 General and administrative expenses 283,827

299,963

768,719

987,595 Share-based compensation expense

in general and administrative

expenses 39,309

25,548

91,805

110,261 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 244,518

274,415

676,914

877,334















Operating costs and expenses 1,255,861

1,139,322

3,291,460

4,479,950 Share-based compensation expense in operating

costs and expenses 54,035

40,818

124,607

174,697 Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses 1,201,826

1,098,504

3,166,853

4,305,253















Loss from operations (127,389)

(108,429)

(141,014)

(615,160) Share based compensation expenses 54,035

40,818

124,607

174,697 Non-GAAP loss from operations (73,354)

(67,611)

(16,407)

(440,463)















Net (loss)/income attributable

to TAL Education Group (43,608)

(99,368)

53,012

(1,027,992) Share based compensation expenses 54,035

40,818

124,607

174,697 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable

to TAL Education Group $ 10,427

$ (58,550)

$ 177,619

$ (853,295) Net (loss)/income per ADS

Basic $ (0.07)

$ (0.15)

$ 0.09

$ (1.60) Diluted (0.07)

(0.15)

0.08

(1.60) Non-GAAP Net income/(loss) per ADS













Basic $ 0.02

$ (0.09)

$ 0.29

$ (1.33) Diluted 0.02

(0.09)

0.28

(1.33) ADSs used in calculating net (loss)/income per ADS













Basic 606,119,253

644,017,872

602,360,433

643,858,953 Diluted 606,119,253

644,017,872

626,130,648

643,858,953 ADSs used in calculating Non-GAAP income/(loss) per ADS













Basic 606,119,253

644,017,872

602,360,433

643,858,953 Diluted 627,950,637

644,017,872

626,130,648

643,858,953

SOURCE TAL Education Group