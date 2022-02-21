SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against SunPower Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - SPWR

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) ("SunPower" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased SunPower's securities between August 3, 2021 and January 20, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On January 20, 2022, SunPower announced that it had "identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors" and that the Company "expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022" to replace the faulty connectors. On this news, shares of SunPower's common stock fell $3.22, or nearly 17% in value, to close at $15.80 per share on January 21, 2022.

Current SunPower stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, for additional information about their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

