AT&T Joins Ericsson's 5G Startup Program to develop new consumer technology - AT&T the latest provider to leverage Ericsson ConsumerLab expertise in launching 5G products for consumers

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T has joined Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Startup 5G program, a 5G innovation collaboration driven by Ericsson's ConsumerLab that assists communications service providers (CSPs) with commercialization and monetization of 5G, leveraging years of research on consumer behavior and trends. AT&T is the first U.S. service provider to join the global program.

(PRNewsfoto/Ericsson) (PRNewswire)

AT&T has joined Ericsson's Startup 5G program, a 5G innovation collaboration driven by Ericsson's ConsumerLab.

Ericsson Startup 5G aims to help CSPs by introducing them to the right consumer innovation companies, and supporting the development of a go-to-market strategy to address an estimated global $3.7 trillion business opportunity within the 5G consumer market by 2030. CSPs that collaborate with Startup 5G are bolstered by Ericsson's ConsumerLab research and analytical data, as well as exclusive access to a worldwide network of 40+ 5G startups.

Jay Cary, Vice President - 5G Product & Innovation, AT&T, says: "AT&T customers are already enjoying the benefits of our 5G network, with fast speeds, low latency and superior reliability. Now, the network we've built is ready to take on more social and immersive experiences that will transform how we live, work and play. Tapping into Ericsson's ConsumerLab and its deep catalogue of companies and innovative ideas could help us bring new experiences to life using technology like AR and VR across a variety of interests, including travel and sports."

AT&T joins an array of innovative companies from across the globe that seek to drive 5G innovations. Ericsson's Startup 5G Program supports exploration and identification of innovative capabilities spanning multiple consumer segments and touching technologies in areas such as entertainment & media, gaming, sports, learning and more.

Jasmeet Sethi, Head of ConsumerLab, Ericsson Research, says: "With access to more than 40 global startups, the program offers AT&T a unique opportunity to not only leverage actionable consumer insights from our Ericsson Research Analytical Platform but also connect with innovation partners to emerge, on top of their existing initiatives and programs."

This project is the latest in a long history of collaboration between AT&T and Ericsson, including the development of public and private 5G networks.

Rob Johnson, Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit AT&T, Ericsson, says: "We are excited to have AT&T, with its long legacy of innovation in the mobile space, joining our Startup 5G program to put exciting new 5G applications and services in consumers' hands. Our global industry knowledge, ecosystem of partners and service provider collaborations will help drive innovative 5G products that will open new possibilities for consumers. We are glad to be embarking on this journey together with AT&T."

Last year, Ericsson released the largest global 5G consumer study to date – Five Ways to a Better 5G – capturing opinions equivalent to 1.3 billion consumers and 220 million 5G users. The report revealed that 5G is already beginning to trigger new smartphone behaviors, with 5G users spending more time on cloud gaming and augmented reality (AR) apps compared to 4G users.

Read the Ericsson ConsumerLab: Five Ways to a Better 5G report here.

