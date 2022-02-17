SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Ready Capital Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with MREC Management, LLC ("Mosaic"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Ready Capital will acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of three privately held, real estate structured finance opportunities funds (the "Mosaic Funds") managed by Mosaic. Upon the closing of the mergers, Ready Capital stockholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company's stock, while holders of interests in the Mosaic Funds are expected to own approximately 30% of the combined company's stock. The transaction is valued at approximately $471 million.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Ready Capital's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the deal's equity split is fair to Ready Capital's stockholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.

