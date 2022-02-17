Crescent Tools Answers the Bell with New Fight Sponsorship Tool manufacturer looks to KO industry competitors with branding play

SPARKS, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that Crescent Tools is recognized industry wide for their hard-hitting selection of heavy-duty hardware—but their latest partnership looks to truly have the rest of the tool industry up against the ropes as well.

Crescent Tools announces partnership with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. (PRNewswire)

"We are so excited to be partnering with BKFC and Chad Mendes !" - Lucinda Rinzel , Crescent Tools' Director of Marketing.

On February 19th, Crescent Tools will be tapping into a new demographic of lifelong customers: fight fans. In addition to sponsoring Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's Knucklemania II, this hard-nosed hardware company will be sponsoring former UFC featherweight, Chad Mendes, as he looks to secure his first victory in the young fight league.

"We are so excited to be partnering with BKFC and (former UFC fighter) Chad Mendes!" says Crescent Tools' Director of Marketing, Lucinda Rinzel. "The BKFC circuit has such a passionate fanbase and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage their platform and reach even more professional tool users."

Chad Mendes, a former Pac-10 Wrestler of the year and two-time collegiate NCAA wrestling All-American was a top UFC featherweight fighter from 2011-2018, and currently shares the UFC record for the most KOs in that division with Conor McGregor (6).

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship prides itself as "the sport of the future" and promises fans a knockout event. This powerful partnership comes after Mr. Mendes announced he'd re-enter the ring after a 3-year retirement from UFC.

And now, with Crescent Tools in his corner, Chad Mendes is sure to come out swinging at BKFC's Knucklemania II on February 19th.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy-duty cutting products, and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttool.com .

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com .

About Bare Knuckle Fight Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889. Based in Philadelphia, and headed by President and former professional boxer David Feldman, BKFC is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare knuckle fighting, while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety. For more information, visit www.bareknuckle.tv.

Crescent Tools (PRNewsfoto/Crescent Tools) (PRNewswire)

