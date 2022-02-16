First Financial Bankshares Announces Promotion of Kyle McVey to EVP Chief Accounting Officer

ABILENE, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) has announced the promotion of J. Kyle McVey to Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. The announcement was made by F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

"Kyle's contributions to our company have been integral in providing accurate financials and budgets for the company and each of the regions along with coordinating audits and overseeing investor relations," said F. Scott Dueser. "His involvement in the bank's customer service culture and community initiatives has helped us further our commitment to serving our customers with excellent customer service."

McVey joined First Financial in 2011 following two years with KPMG LLP in Jacksonville, Florida. His responsibilities include financial reporting, acquisition strategy and analysis, internal and external audit coordination, investor relations and assisting in various other roles across the company. McVey is co-chairman of First Financial's Customer Service First program, which encompasses the company's mission, five- and 10-year vision and the Company's 21 service non-negotiables for delivering excellence in customer service. McVey worked closely with Horst Schulze, co-founder of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company and a leader in the hospitality and service industry, to develop the foundation for the program that has transformed and elevated the reputation and brand of First Financial Bank. McVey continues to play an essential role in keeping our service initiatives current to advance our dedication to excellence in all aspects of our business.

McVey holds bachelor's degrees in accounting and finance and a master's in accounting from Abilene Christian University. He is a licensed CPA and a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University (SWGSB). While attending SWGSB, McVey was a two-time winner of the James B. Gardner Commerce Street Capital Scholarship, which recognizes participants who attain the highest level of academic achievement and best represent the educational ideals of merit and leadership. In addition, he was also recognized as valedictorian of his SWGSB class.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

