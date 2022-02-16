ALM Announces New Course on Understanding and Handling Cannabis Insurance Claims

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Underwriter Company, an ALM business, is launching the third course in the six-course Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation, Understanding and Handling Cannabis Insurance Claims.

"We know that there are specific considerations involved in handling cannabis-related claims. With this course, we wanted to provide critical information for adjusters, as well as professionals insuring, representing or serving the cannabis industry. This deep dive into cannabis insurance claims will also bring better understanding to everyone involved, including growers, suppliers, manufacturers, dispensaries and others who are critical to this specialized industry," notes Molly Miller, ALM's chief content officer.

Understanding and Handling Cannabis Insurance Claims provides cannabis adjusters, other insurance professionals, and those involved in cannabis-related businesses, with additional information on cannabis and hemp to aid in their understanding of coverages in relation to ISO product definitions, exclusions, and exceptions. It starts with an overview of general claims before diving into cannabis-exclusive claims topics including exclusions and documentation. The course then takes a much deeper look at the claims-handling process in relation to cannabis for most major types of coverages, including auto, commercial general liability (CGL), workers' compensation and others. The course finishes with a discussion on subrogation, fraud, and ethics issues that arise with the unique topic of cannabis-related claims coverages, as well as sample questions to assist an adjuster in a cannabis claim investigation.

"National Underwriter's cannabis claims module is the bedrock for this emerging market. The deep dive into policy language prompts insurers and agents to carefully consider what is and is not covered," says subject matter expert, Chantal M. Roberts of CMR Consulting. "Without this fundamental, vital knowledge, insurance professionals would be unable to properly serve the cannabis and cannabis-touching communities."

Marijuana legalization is increasing across the United States, and more and more organizations have connections to cannabis-related businesses, which have unique insurance and risk management needs. The forward-thinking Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation is being developed by ALM's subject matter experts and thought leaders in conjunction with multiple insurance, legal and cannabis industry authorities. The coursework is hot off the presses, and it's being developed and updated to reflect the ever-evolving cannabis industry.

Along with Cannabis Insurance 101 and Managing the Risks of Cannabis-Related Businesses, this latest course, Understanding and Handling Cannabis Insurance Claims, is the next step toward the Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation, designed to help anyone understand the key issues, risks and business needs to be successful in operating and advising a cannabis-related business.

To register for the course at the introductory price of $199 or to learn more, visit www.nutraining.com or contact Johanna Abshear, Client Success Coordinator, by phone at 859-692-2131 or by email at jabshear@alm.com .

