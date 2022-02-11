Football Legends Terrell Davis and Hines Ward Kick Off Activation and Turn Up the Heat During Intense Head-to-Head Trivia Challenge

TUMS® Launches TUMSworthy Big Game Trivia Featuring $88,000 in Prizes Football Legends Terrell Davis and Hines Ward Kick Off Activation and Turn Up the Heat During Intense Head-to-Head Trivia Challenge

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) (NYSE: GSK) – TUMS®, America's #1 heartburn brand, is back for this year's BIG GAME. TUMS® is putting fans' knowledge and TUMSworthy competitiveness to the test with TUMSworthy Big Game Trivia for an opportunity to win a piece of $88,000 in prizes.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9006551-tums-launches-tumsworthy-big-game-trivia-with-88k-in-prizes/

To help kick off the activation, TUMS® featured the ultimate matchup between two football giants. Hall-of-Fame inductee and Denver's all-time leading rusher Terrell Davis went up against BIG GAME MVP and Pittsburgh legendary wide receiver Hines Ward in a special head-to-head trivia challenge last evening. It was an intense battle with Davis edging out Ward. Sporting pinstripes as referee, comedian and television personality Scott Rogowsky hosted the livestreamed event via @TUMSOfficial. No stranger to trivia, Rogowsky will keep the questions coming as he hosts TUMSworthy Big Game Trivia on Sunday.

"I've always enjoyed the heat of competition and the trivia battle with Hines took me back to the gridiron," said Davis. "I'm happy to get the win, but even more honored to support TUMS® and get fans excited for TUMSworthy Big Game Trivia on Sunday."

Davis is no stranger to winning BIG GAMES, with two career victories on football's biggest stage. He'll now add a TUMSworthy trophy to his collection.

While Ward was not victorious, he is still a two-time BIG GAME champion and enjoyed the trivia battle: "I had so much fun competing against Terrell, and can't want for fans to have an opportunity get in on the action. TUMSworthy Big Game Trivia is a great way for fans to enjoy their BIG GAME experience this year," said Ward.

How it Works

Consumers can enter for a chance to win TUMSworthy Big Game Trivia on Twitter via @TUMSOfficial. Shortly before kickoff and during the BIG GAME, TUMS® will live tweet links from the @TUMSOfficial Twitter handle. Each tweet will have a unique link that will send consumers to a microsite to answer multiple-choice trivia questions and inform them if their answers are correct.

Each correct answer will represent one entry into the sweepstakes, and one grand prize winner will be drawn randomly to receive a $56,000 cash prize. Participants will also have an opportunity to win a piece of an additional $32,000 in prizes throughout the game.

Consumers are encouraged to share their standing on the live leaderboard via Twitter using #TUMSworthyTrivia, creating a fun and competitive community for players across the country.

"TUMS® helps fans enjoy the BIG GAME to the fullest, not only by providing fast-acting, powerful relief from the gameday foods they love, but delivering engaging ways to elevate their experience," said Amy Sharon, Director at TUMS®. "With $88,000 in prizes and in partnership with Terrell Davis, Hines Ward, and Scott Rogowsky, this year's TUMSworthy Big Game Trivia builds on our recent successful BIG GAME activations. We look forward to Sunday!"

For more information on TUMS®, please visit TUMS.com.

About TUMS®

TUMS® Antacid Tablets go to work in seconds for delicious, chewable heartburn relief. Featuring the active ingredient calcium carbonate, these chewable antacid tablets provide heartburn, sour stomach, and acid indigestion relief, as well as upset stomach relief associated with these symptoms. TUMS® antacid tablets are the #1 recommended adult antacid brand by doctors, pharmacists and OBGYNs. As America's #1 antacid and trusted as a heartburn medicine for 90 years, TUMS is fully supported with a satisfaction guarantee.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory, and wellness.

View original content:

SOURCE GSK Consumer Healthcare