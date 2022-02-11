Hilco Commercial Industrial Announces Addition of Linda Budz as Director of Business Development

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Commercial Industrial (HCI) welcomes Linda Budz to the HCI team. Ms. Budz will serve as Director of Business Development for HCI. In this new role she will focus on targeting transactions across critical industry sectors where the HCI team will leverage the full suite of valuation, monetization, advisory and capital solutions that HCI has to offer. Specifically, Ms. Budz will target deals from commercial bankruptcies, receiverships, replevin court filings, ABC's (assignment to the benefit of creditors), etc.

As an attorney, Ms. Budz is a specialist in financial analytics that help clients maximize asset value by employing holistic solutions. She is a result focused sales professional with a proven track record for adding new business and driving revenue growth in commercial finance. With over a decade of professional experience, she is an expert at implementing a highly strategic sales approach and leveraging her many industry connections.

"We're pleased to welcome Ms. Budz to the HCI team and look forward to the continued growth and development of the BD team with her in place as director," said Brent Bonham, EVP of Hilco Commercial Industrial.

Ms. Budz received a JD from California Western School of Law and a BA in Communications from St. Norbert College. She is an active member of the TMA Association (Midwest Chapter) and the Secured Finance Network, as well as a member of the State Bar in Illinois and California.

Ms. Budz joined HCI most recently from the PPL Group - Big Shoulders Capital. She will be based out of the Hilco Global headquarters in Northbrook, IL.

About Hilco Commercial Industrial: Hilco Commercial Industrial (HCI) (www.HilcoCI.com) is the preeminent global authority on providing clients with highly customized acquisition, disposition, and advisory solutions with respect to commercial and industrial assets, as well as providing bespoke capital solutions. Based upon a thorough understanding of its clients' assets and the intricacies of the business operations that utilize those assets, HCI has established a dependable reputation for delivering results to companies at every stage of their life cycles.

HCI is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, advisory, and capital solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

