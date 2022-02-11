THE HER APP WANTS YOU TO EXPERIENCE 'LOVE, DONE RIGHT' THIS VALENTINE'S DAY

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HER, the world's biggest dating app for LGBTQ+ women and queer folks, is spreading the message of love this Valentine's Day. Capitalism, commercialism, and heteronormalisation have trashed our experience and understanding of love. HER is queering up Valentine's Day with updated profile pins and new dating content for finding yourself… and finding your person. This is Love, Done Right.

Most dating apps treat their users like homogeneous people that date and love their partners in straight heteronormative ways with limited identity expression. In honor of Love, Done Right, HER is empowering its community with its latest update to showcase what love means to them and the parts of themselves that are most important.

HER will be rolling out more of its successful profile Pride Pins on Valentine's Day. Pride Pins let users showcase their personality, identity and/or preferences with visual character. Latest additions include popular love styles like words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, and receiving gifts, as well as identity-specific pins like T4T, Gaymer and non-binary.

"Queerness and queer love are anything but binary, so why do other dating apps treat us that way?" said Robyn Exton, founder and CEO of HER. "HER is continuing our mission of celebrating queer identities, queer love, and all of the nuances in between. This Valentines Day we want to show the world what Love, Done Right means for everyone."

Users should also keep their eyes peeled for fun new dating content:

The HER team wants to share with the world what Love, Done Right looks like this Valentine's Day. When we Love ourselves first. When we understand that giving and receiving love is nuanced, and different, for everyone. Love is right when it feels right—HER is here to help you be who you are.

About HER:

Founded in 2015 by Robyn Exton, HER is the world's largest dating and community app for queer women, nonbinary, trans and gender non-conforming folks. HER builds products and experiences that connect queers in the way that works best for them. With content, events and communities, HER is opening up opportunities for LGBTQ women and queer folks that never existed before.

It's available in over 114 countries and is available to download in English, French, German, Spanish and Japanese. They have over 10MM users and are available for download on Android and iOS.

