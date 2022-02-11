CME Group Announces Record Soybean Options Volume, Record European Agricultural Volume on February 10

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that a record 291,840 Soybean options contracts were traded on February 10, 2022, surpassing the previous record of 284,838 options on May 10, 2016. Also on February 10, a record 601,447 agricultural product futures and options contracts were traded across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

February 10 was also a top-ten volume day for Soybean futures, with 537,893 contracts traded.

"As the global agricultural community navigates an increasingly complex volatility environment amid uncertainty around South American production and demand, we are seeing a record number of clients utilize our products, especially options," said Tim Andriesen, Managing Director of Agricultural Products at CME Group. "These records highlight the critical role our markets play in the global economy, and we look forward to helping producers continue to manage this risk this year."

Soybean futures and options are listed by and subject to the rules of CBOT. For more information, please visit here.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

