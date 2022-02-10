Wealth Management Software & Infrastructure Leader BridgeFT Appoints Joe Stensland as Chief Executive Officer WealthTech Veteran to Focus on Accelerating Next Phase of Growth and Empowering Financial Advisors and Enterprises with Next-Gen Wealth Data, Insights and Portfolio Management

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Financial Technologies (BridgeFT), a data-centric wealth management technology platform for registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial institutions, and FinTech innovators, today announced the appointment of Joe Stensland as Chief Executive Officer. On the heels of BridgeFT's record revenue growth and a doubling of platform assets in 2021, the wealth management technology veteran will join the company's founders to drive the next phase of growth and product innovation for BridgeFT.

Stensland joins BridgeFT with more than 25 years of experience leading strategy, product management, business development, and operations at some of the industry's most recognized leaders in wealth management technology. Most recently, Stensland served as the Head of Digital Investor for Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group business. Prior to Refinitiv, Stensland served as the Chief Commercial Officer where he led the product innovation, sales and marketing that propelled the company into a market leader. Stensland led the sale of Scivantage to Refinitiv. Prior to Scivantage, Stensland served as Senior Vice President of Product Management for Thomson Reuters and was responsible for creating and bringing to market what is now the Thomson ONE for wealth management platform.

"I am excited to join the BridgeFT team at such a transformative time in our industry to lead the company through the next stage of growth," said Stensland. "BridgeFT has that rare combination of a passionate customer base, innovative technology, amazingly talented people, and momentum in the market led by an accelerated shift to digital by RIAs and financial institutions. BridgeFT has built a modern, API-first platform that is already changing how the industry accesses, leverages and reports on wealth management data, and I'm looking forward to building on that foundation."

"Joe is joining BridgeFT at an incredibly exciting time as we have rapidly grown our technology offerings and customer base over the last two years," said Rasheed Hammouda, Cofounder & Chief Strategy Officer. "His industry background and executive skillset is a perfect fit to accelerate our growth trajectory and strengthen our position as a market leader in wealth management data, insights and portfolio management solutions."

"We are thrilled to have Joe join BridgeFT with his combination of leadership experience and deep industry expertise," said Andy Newcomb, BridgeFT Board Director and Managing Partner at MissionOG. "BridgeFT has built significant momentum and is well positioned for rapid growth and category leadership in 2022 and beyond. I look forward to working closely with Joe and the rest of our management team to execute on our mission to transform wealth management through modern, data-centric technology solutions."

About BridgeFT

BridgeFT is transforming wealth management with a cloud-native platform uniquely designed to harness the power of investment data. Investment advisors and service providers are leveraging BridgeFT to reimagine how they access and normalize investment data, accelerate portfolio insights and actively engage clients for business growth. BridgeFT sits at the heart of the wealth management ecosystem – seamlessly aligning data and processes for greater agility. From a wealth management platform for advisors, to flexible, open APIs for data and service providers, BridgeFT delivers the infrastructure needed for success. Reimagine your approach to wealth infrastructure at bridgeft.com.

