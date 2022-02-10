AIP Publishing Signs Three-Year Read & Publish Agreement with the University of Malaga

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, has signed a Read & Publish agreement with the University of Malaga, Spain, starting in 2022. This is AIP Publishing's first Read & Publish agreement in Spain.

During the three years covered by the agreement, 2022-2024, researchers at the University of Malaga will be able to publish open access without incurring article processing charges (APCs) in 10 of AIP Publishing's hybrid journals, including Applied Physics Letters, The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America, Journal of Applied Physics, The Journal of Chemical Physics, and Review of Scientific Instruments. They will also benefit from unlimited reading access to 20 AIP Publishing titles.

"We are delighted to be partnering with AIP Publishing in this agreement," said Juan Teodomiro López-Navarrete, the University of Malaga's Vice-Chancellor for Research and Transfer. "We aim to support our researchers in publishing their work as easily and widely as possible. The addition of AIP Publishing journals to their open access options is an important step forward for them, for the University, and for science in Spain."

"We are delighted that our first Read & Publish agreement in Spain is in partnership with the University of Malaga," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "We hope that this agreement will encourage other institutions to consider similar partnerships to broaden opportunities for researchers and authors."

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MALAGA

The University of Malaga is a young, growing university with about 40,000 students, renowned for quality teaching, cutting-edge research, and knowledge transfer. Whilst maintaining strong regional ties it has an established international outlook. Together with the University of Seville, The University of Malaga is a key collaborator in the Andalucía TechPark, which focuses on leading areas of research and maintains strategic alliances with more than 150 companies.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

