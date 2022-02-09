Selective to Speak at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Insurance Conference

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) announced today that John J. Marchioni, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel titled "Middle Market Carrier Strategy" at the Bank of America 2022 Insurance Conference. The panel will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 10:15 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. E.T. Selective's discussion will be broadcast live on the Internet. Investors are invited to listen by visiting the Investors page of www.selective.com. A replay of the broadcast will be available on the website until February 10, 2023. For more information about Selective or the upcoming conference, please visit www.selective.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Selective Insurance Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named a Great Place to Work® in 2021. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.