Kadence International Announces New CEO for Americas, Marking a New Phase of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadence International, a global boutique market research firm, announced it has appointed Ellie Tehrani as Chief Executive Officer – Americas.

Tehrani joined Kadence International in 2011, working her way from Project Executive to Global Director – Data Solutions from their UK office. In 2020, Tehrani became Senior Vice President relocating to the San Francisco bay area. Tehrani has extensive experience executing high-impact international market research projects in a variety of verticals including technology and healthcare.

"I am humbled and excited with my new appointment," said Tehrani. "Kadence is a world-class research agency that partners with brands delivering next-generation data and insight.

Kadence International has offices in 10 countries including the US with three local offices in San Francisco, Boston and recently opened its newest hub in Philadelphia.

Tehrani attributes the company's accelerated growth to its unique service approach.

"Many research agencies approach their work as providing a service," said Tehrani.

"We consider ourselves an extension of our client's team," she said. "We are as passionate about our clients' brands and products as they are We are more than a service provider, we are trusted colleagues."

Tehrani also paid credit to the expertise and diversity of her team.

"Everyone at Kadence genuinely wants to help our clients create tomorrow's leading products through consumer insight," she said.

"We would not have the growth and fantastic client feedback without the expertise, dedication, and solution-focused approach of our team."

"My vision for Kadence International in the region is to build on our growth and open more hubs throughout the United States, as well as expand into Mexico and Central and South America. Ultimately we want to help more brands make strategically sound and profitable decisions through research."

About Kadence International

Kadence International is a global boutique market research agency. With offices spanning Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the US, they combine the global reach of a large agency, with the agility and personalized service of a small boutique. In 2021, Kadence International was named both the Consultant of the Year and Market Research Agency of the Year at the Agency of the Year Awards. Visit kadence.com to learn more.

