BioFluidica Announces $6 Million Series B2 Funding to Support the Commercialization of its Liquid Biopsy Microfluidics Platform, the LiquidScan™, and the Development of its Advanced Handheld Covid-19 Detection Device for Consumer At-Home Testing

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFluidica, Inc., a biotechnology company developing a diagnostic platform allowing for disease management and diagnosis, today announced that it has raised over $6 million in the initial closings of its Series B2 financing. Additional closings in this targeted $10 million financing are anticipated following successful completion of development milestones relating to BioFluidica's handheld infectious disease detection device using nanofluidics for ultrafast high-sensitivity detection of virus particles. The funding round was led by BioFluidica's existing investor base, with participation from new investors.

"We are grateful for the continuing financial support of our existing investors and welcome our new investors," said CEO Dr. Rolf Muller. He added, "This funding will allow BioFluidica to expand the commercialization of its LiquidScan™ instruments and consumables, for the isolation and analysis of all Liquid Biopsy biomarkers including cells, exosomes & cell free nucleotides on one platform. This investment also supplements funding from the National Institutes of Health's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative to advance the commercial development of our handheld device for infectious disease testing with its first Point-Of-Care device for low-cost, high-sensitivity Covid-detection at-home."

Dr. Steven Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, Mechanical Engineering, Bioengineering, and Cancer Biology at the Kansas University as well as BioFluidica's cofounder added "This funding will bring the advantage of advanced micro- and nanotechnology to patients worldwide. Specifically, innovative tools will evolve that can revolutionize healthcare, especially for cancer patients, through the use of liquid biopsies. In addition, new at-home tests will be generated that can assist in improving the management of current and future issues with viral infections."

BioFluidica is a privately held biotechnology company that has developed a revolutionary liquid biopsy platform allowing for isolation and analysis of all liquid biopsy biomarkers including cells, exosomes and cfDNA on one fully automated platform. The Biofluidica platform has been clinically validated on 9 different cancer and prenatal patient samples and is currently used for a large variety of research applications to advance the field of liquid biopsy. The ultralow sensitivity expands the capability of current liquid biopsy applications. For more information, please visit www.biofluidica.com

