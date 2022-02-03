AXCELIS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN SEMICON KOREA 2022

The Company Announces the First Purion™ Shipment from the New Axcelis Asia Operations Center Located in Korea

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will showcase its innovative platform of ion implanters at SEMICON Korea 2022. The event, one of the most important technology forums in the Asia Pacific region, is being held February 9-11, at the COEX Center in Seoul, Korea. Axcelis will be located at Booth #D704. Semiconductor manufacturers are invited to visit the Axcelis exhibit to learn first-hand about innovative ion implant solutions that deliver significant technology and manufacturing advantages. This includes:

Purion H™ Series - Including the new Purion H5™, the Purion H200™ and the Purion Dragon™, all designed to provide a comprehensive solution for high current implant applications.

Purion XE™ Series - Including the new Purion XEmax™, is the industry leading high energy implant platform, featuring patented Boost Technology™, designed for the most advanced applications up to 15MeV.

GSD Ovation™ - Offering the fastest, most cost effective way to extend high current and high energy batch platform capability with the highest reliability, serviceability and lowest CoO.

President and CEO Mary Puma, commented, "We're excited to be a part of this important, growing market and the opportunity to provide the most advanced ion implant technology to Korean chipmakers to support the robust demand for power device, image sensor and, advanced memory and logic devices." She added, "Last month, the new Axcelis Asia Operations Center, located in Gyeonggi-Do, Korea, shipped its first ion implanter, a Purion XE high energy implanter, to a customer in the Asia Pacific region. The Axcelis Asia Operations Center is a fully functional cleanroom designed with the lean and quality principles that govern our US manufacturing site. The Axcelis Asia Operations Center adds capacity to our operations closer to our customers, to meet growing market demand for our products."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

