Targus Introduces New Active Stylus for iPad to its Collection of Antimicrobial Tech Accessories Designed to Create a Clean and Productive Workspace

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, announced it has added a new Antimicrobial Active Stylus for iPad® to its collection of antimicrobial tech accessories , designed to create a cleaner and more productive workspace. It offers iPad users a comfortable and precise writing and notetaking experience, with the additional benefit of antimicrobial protection to prevent contamination from germ-causing bacteria on the surface.

"Keeping personal tech and workspaces clean is extremely challenging, especially for mobile users who are regularly exposing their devices to bacteria as they carry and use them, whether in the office, classroom, or café," said David Dorantes, product marketing director, Targus. "Our new Antimicrobial Active Stylus for iPad is an example of Targus' continued commitment to deliver solutions to the market that address the wellbeing and safety needs of our customers."

Targus' Antimicrobial Active Stylus for iPad (AMM174AMGL) is the perfect accessory to get work done on an iPad tablet. Its durable POM tip offers a natural pen-like experience, allowing users to write and draw accurately and comfortably. It requires no drivers or Bluetooth® connection to function. Simply touch the stylus to activate — or leave idle for five minutes to trigger its power-saving Sleep Mode. Charge for 90 minutes and enjoy 10 hours of continuous working and 90 days standby time.

For additional wellbeing and peace-of-mind, the stylus features Targus' DefenseGuard™ Antimicrobial Protection, an infused protective finish in the material that creates a cleaner surface and continuously protects the stylus from bacterial contamination for its lifetime.

Product Features and Specifications

Infused with DefenseGuard Antimicrobial Protection

1.2 mm fine point POM tip, provides pixel precision with tilt shading

Touch-activated — no driver or Bluetooth connection needed

Magnetic design makes it easy to store

Palm rejection allows you to rest your palm on the screen without causing interference

Auto-sleep function after 5 minutes of idle time

Long-lasting battery supports 10 hours of continuous working and 90 days standby time

USB-C charging cable included

One replacement tip/nib included

Compatible with iPads launched in 2018 to current models (iOS 12.2 or above)

Limited one-year warranty

Retailing for $69.99, the Active Stylus for iPad with Antimicrobial DefenseGuard is now available for sale at us.targus.com and through participating retailers.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations with more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook , and LinkedIn.

*Antimicrobial protection is limited to the device itself. This Antimicrobial Active Stylus for iPad® has been infused with an antimicrobial additive. Active ingredient: Silver Phosphate Glass (nano-). EPA Est/99234-CA-1.

**Targus and DefenseGuard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. iPad is a trademark of Apple, registered in the U.S. and other countries. All logos and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

