SafeGuard Cyber Appoints Veteran Cybersecurity Leader as New Chief Revenue Officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, the leading provider of security and compliance solutions for communication-based threats, today announced the appointment of Mike Campfield as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer.

Campfield is a seasoned senior executive with more than 20 years of experience working for some of the world's highest growth and most successful technology companies. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Chris Lehman, Campfield will lead the company's business development activities and oversee its go-to-market strategy for digital communications security and compliance solutions.

"We are excited to have someone of Mike's caliber join the SafeGuard Cyber team, particularly as the company transitions into a high-growth phase of business development," said Lehman. "Mike's deep experience in the cybersecurity industry will be a valuable asset as we expand our enterprise-wide sales efforts and boost services across key industry verticals."

"SafeGuard Cyber continues to expand its team with top-caliber executives with the experience to hyperscale its business and further secure its customers from communication-based threats," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon. "Having worked with Mike for many years, I am confident his strong track record of driving business development and revenue growth will make him a valuable addition to the team as they help organizations around the world address this critical issue and dominate the fight against business communications risks."

Prior to joining SafeGuard Cyber, Campfield served as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Americas Sales at ExtraHop, where for over four years he helped lead the company's transformation into a cybersecurity company and leader in the Enterprise Network Detection and Response (NDR) market. During Campfield's time at ExtraHop, he held various senior roles, ranging from Vice President of WW Security Sales to General Manager of International and Americas Sales, as the company achieved record growth in ARR, bookings and revenue culminating in the successful sale of the business. In addition to ExtraHop, Campfield has held senior leadership positions at FireEye, Syncplicity, EMC and Documentum.

Safeguard Cyber provides security and compliance for human connections so enterprises can trust modern communications. SafeGuard Cyber integrates directly into 30 communication channels to process inbound and outbound content and metadata. With patented Natural Language Understanding technology and cloud-based machine learning, the company's best-in-class solution helps companies detect and respond to communication-based threats, including business compromise attacks.

SafeGuard Cyber has been recognized by several industry groups and publications and was named one of Cybercrime Magazine's "10 Hot Cybersecurity Channels to Watch in 2021." The company also received the "SaaS Security Solution of the Year" award in 2021 from the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.

About SafeGuard Cyber

