SciSparc Presents New Leadership Lineup

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system (the "Company"), announced that its board of directors (the "Board") resolved to appoint Mr. Oz Adler as the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Itschak Shrem as the President of the Company and Mr. Amitay Weiss as the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective January 10, 2022. Mr. Adler will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer until the recruit of a suitable replacement.

Mr. Adler joined the Company in September 2017, and since April 2018 has served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Adler has a wide variety of managerial, financial, tax and accounting experience. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Adler was employed as a CPA at Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global. Mr. Adler holds a B.A. in Accounting and Business Management from The College of Management, Israel.

Mr. Weiss has served as SciSparc's Chief Executive Officer and on its Board of Directors since August 2020. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Weiss held several positions at Bank Poalei Agudat Israel Ltd., most recently as Vice President of Business Marketing & Development. He currently chairs and serves as director on the boards of several public companies. Mr. Weiss earned his B.A. in Economics from New England College, and his M.B.A. and LL.B from Ono Academic College in Israel – a branch of the University of Manchester.

Mr. Shrem has served as the Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors since August 2020 and brings more than 40 years of experience in financial markets and venture capital. Mr. Shrem will remain a board member of the Company in addition to his new role as president.

About SciSparc (NASDAQ: SPRC):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. Our focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

