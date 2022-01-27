Nord Security publishes annual impact report

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent of the new year, Nord Security , home to NordVPN , NordLayer , NordWL , NordPass , NordLocker , and Atlas VPN , has published a report on the past year's achievements, giving a glimpse into the inner workings of the company.

"This year was full of challenges, but I guess you can say that about every year when you work in the cybersecurity sphere. Despite everything, we grew as a team, with 256 people joining the company this year, as a product with the implementation of new features, and as an organization whose goal is to raise digital literacy awareness," says Nord Security co-founder Eimantas Sabaliauskas.

Below are some noteworthy highlights. The full report can be found here .

Impacting society at large

Commitment to internet freedom has long been integral to Nord Security's efforts. In 2021 Nord Security donated more than 1,200 accounts to individuals and organizations that operate under intrusive censorship or surveillance. The company also supported several civil society organizations, ranging from human rights, gender equality, educational, and other institutions.

Similarly, Nord Security has been dedicated to raising privacy awareness and sharing knowledge wherever possible. From an academic paper – a company first – to numerous research projects that unraveled socially important privacy and cybersec questions, Nord Security's contribution to the pool of knowledge in 2021 was extensive.

Impacting our users

New features, such as MFA for Nord Account or Web Vault for NordPass kept rolling out, while existing ones were constantly updated. Most notably, the rebranding of NordVPN Teams to NordLayer was marked by a transition from a business VPN to a full-fledged SASE solution.

On the customer-relations front, maintaining users' trust remained the fundamental aim of Nord Security's family of products in 2021. Several independent audits, ISO and ioXt certifications, and the expansion of the bug bounty program to NordPass and NordLocker confirmed this stance on transparency.

These efforts have not been left unrecognized, as reputable third-party organizations from PCmag to the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards have acknowledged and put their trust into products under the Nord umbrella, while Nord Security's World Economic Forum membership solidified the company's stance as an industry leader.

