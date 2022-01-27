Mentice's CEO Göran Malmberg to present the company's Year-end Report Q4 2021 at a webcast conference call on February 3rd at 9:30 CET

Mentice's CEO Göran Malmberg to present the company's Year-end Report Q4 2021 at a webcast conference call on February 3rd at 9:30 CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC) announces that the company will present its year-end report via a webcast conference call with the opportunity for interested parties to ask questions to CEO Göran Malmberg and CFO Gunilla Andersson.

To register for the presentation of the Year-end Report Q4 for the period October – December 2021, which will be held on February 3rd at 09.30 CET, visit www.mentice.com/financial-reports-presentations.

The presentation will be held in English. Participants are advised to register at least a few minutes in advance.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice

Email: goran.malmberg@mentice.com

Tel US: +1 (312) 860 5610

Tel Sweden: +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

Market place: Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm | Ticker symbol: MNTC

Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB, tel +46 8 528 00 399 e-post info@fnca.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Mentice AB