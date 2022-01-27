Dover Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results; Provides Full Year 2022 Guidance

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$ 1,989
$ 1,780
12 %
$ 7,907
$ 6,684
18 %
Net earnings 1
363
182
99 %
1,124
683
64 %
Diluted EPS
2.49
1.25
99 %
7.74
4.70
65 %
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
11 %
15 %
Adjusted net earnings 2
259
225
15 %
1,109
824
35 %
Adjusted diluted EPS
1.78
1.55
15 %
7.63
5.67
35 %
1 Q4 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $22.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively. Q4 2021 also includes a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment. Full year 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $31.1 million and $40.7 million, respectively. Full year 2020 also includes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and full year 2021 also includes a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment.
2 Q4 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $27.0 million and $26.3 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $22.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively. Q4 2021 also excludes a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment. Full year 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $107.2 million and $104.1 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $31.1 million and $40.7 million, respectively. Full year 2020 also excludes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and full year 2021 also excludes a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 12% (+11% organic) compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $363 million increased 99%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.49 was up 99%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $259 million increased 15% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.78 was also up 15% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.
For the full year ended December 31, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $7.9 billion, an increase of 18% (+15% organic) compared to the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $1,124 million increased 64%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $7.74 was up 65% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $1,109 million increased 35%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $7.63 was also up 35% versus the prior year.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "At the conclusion of our fiscal year end commentary, I typically thank our employees for their efforts in delivering our results, and our customers for their loyalty and trust. Recognizing that the operating environment of the past year was remarkably challenging, and in many ways continues to be such, I would like to be upfront and emphasize such recognition. We are humbled by the extraordinary efforts of our Dover team members in overcoming adversities during this past year which has enabled us to deliver strong operating results. We are grateful to our customers who trusted us with their businesses while adapting their supply chains and business models to a demanding operating environment. The resilience and creativity of our teams and the durability of our customer relationships were the key elements of our success this year, and we are committed to build upon those pillars into 2022 and mobilize to deliver another year of strong performance. Again, we thank you.
"We delivered strong results in the fourth quarter and the full year posting organic revenue growth of 11% and 15%, respectively. Solid top line growth, improving mix of products and services, and our operational excellence and enterprise capabilities allowed us to deliver a robust increase in profitability and earnings per share. The operating environment became increasingly challenging as 2021 progressed. While we are proud of our efforts to combat these challenges, they did impact portions of our portfolio that operate with particularly complex supply chains and produce labor- and material-intensive products. We have taken actions to address these challenges, and we expect to convert revenue growth into earnings at a sequentially improving rate through 2022, which is reflected in our guidance.
"Our strong operational execution in 2021 was complemented by stepped-up disciplined capital allocation, as we continued to enhance our portfolio by deploying our highest amount of capital since 2016 toward numerous strategically and financially attractive capacity investments for organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions. These investments are part of our deliberate strategy to expand into markets with secular growth opportunities. Recognizing recent changes to our portfolio, we renamed our Fueling Solutions segment to 'Clean Energy & Fueling', and our Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment to 'Climate & Sustainability Technologies' to better reflect the markets and customers served by these businesses.
"We begin 2022 with a constructive outlook and are well-equipped to navigate this persistently demanding operational environment. We see sustained strong demand conditions across much of our portfolio which is reflected in our order backlogs and which allows us to better plan our capacity, production and inventory, a major benefit in today's constrained operating environment. While we expect the operational challenges in supply chain and labor availability to continue into early 2022, we will remain focused on delivering products and services to our customers against a robust backlog and actively managing margin headwinds.
"We believe we are well-positioned to deliver robust top-line growth, margin expansion and EPS accretion in 2022. Our strategy remains unchanged: drive superior value-creation through growth in excess of GDP, continued profitability improvement, strong cash flow and smart capital deployment. The Dover team is prepared to continue delivering against our ambitious objectives to maximize value and benefits to our shareholders, customers, and employees."
FULL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:
In 2022, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $7.45 to $7.65 (adjusted EPS of $8.45 to $8.65), based on full year revenue growth of 8% to 10% (7% to 9% on an organic basis). A full reconciliation between forecasted GAAP and forecasted adjusted measures in included as an exhibit herein.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results as well as 2022 guidance at 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time (8:30 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's fourth quarter and full year results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$ 1,989,235
$ 1,780,390
$ 7,907,081
$ 6,683,760
Cost of goods and services
1,267,748
1,128,941
4,937,295
4,209,741
Gross profit
721,487
651,449
2,969,786
2,474,019
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
438,685
405,520
1,688,278
1,541,032
Operating earnings
282,802
245,929
1,281,508
932,987
Interest expense
26,402
28,234
106,319
111,937
Interest income
(1,353)
(700)
(4,441)
(3,571)
Gain on dispositions
(206,338)
—
(206,338)
(5,213)
Other income, net
3,378
(2,013)
(14,858)
(11,900)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
460,713
220,408
1,400,826
841,734
Provision for income taxes
97,928
38,302
277,008
158,283
Net earnings
$ 362,785
$ 182,106
$ 1,123,818
$ 683,451
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$ 2.52
$ 1.27
$ 7.81
$ 4.74
Diluted
$ 2.49
$ 1.25
$ 7.74
$ 4.70
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
144,005
143,954
143,923
144,050
Diluted
145,460
145,355
145,273
145,393
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.50
$ 0.50
$ 1.99
$ 1.97
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$ 428,127
$ 442,091
$ 447,798
$ 462,811
$ 1,780,827
$ 408,160
$ 342,380
$ 386,562
$ 394,175
$ 1,531,277
Clean Energy & Fueling
389,678
437,042
410,561
410,872
1,648,153
359,982
326,495
380,511
409,294
1,476,282
Imaging & Identification
284,328
294,076
292,535
292,428
1,163,367
256,765
227,977
265,690
287,746
1,038,178
Pumps & Process Solutions
394,377
428,701
438,240
447,316
1,708,634
319,536
309,095
347,875
347,497
1,324,003
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
372,077
430,506
429,425
376,167
1,608,175
311,913
293,527
368,395
342,255
1,316,090
Intra-segment eliminations
(686)
(740)
(290)
(359)
(2,075)
(417)
(299)
(777)
(577)
(2,070)
Total consolidated revenue
$ 1,867,901
$ 2,031,676
$ 2,018,269
$ 1,989,235
$ 7,907,081
$ 1,655,939
$ 1,499,175
$ 1,748,256
$ 1,780,390
$ 6,683,760
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products 1
$ 68,779
$ 62,720
$ 71,717
$ 82,295
$ 285,511
$ 69,094
$ 47,702
$ 64,890
$ 56,481
$ 238,167
Clean Energy & Fueling
66,480
78,755
65,593
60,560
271,388
53,498
47,214
66,601
69,661
236,974
Imaging & Identification
56,992
60,747
63,419
55,989
237,147
51,482
38,046
51,928
52,017
193,473
Pumps & Process Solutions
123,645
138,632
142,414
142,172
546,863
66,079
67,702
89,786
81,709
305,276
Climate & Sustainability Technologies 2
38,117
48,971
42,841
192,693
322,622
23,529
11,459
40,159
27,725
102,872
Total segment earnings (EBIT)
354,013
389,825
385,984
533,709
1,663,531
263,682
212,123
313,364
287,593
1,076,762
Corporate expense / other
38,620
40,762
33,498
47,947
160,827
24,097
27,311
35,603
39,651
126,662
Interest expense
26,823
26,661
26,433
26,402
106,319
27,268
28,711
27,724
28,234
111,937
Interest income
(680)
(942)
(1,466)
(1,353)
(4,441)
(1,183)
(728)
(960)
(700)
(3,571)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
289,250
323,344
327,519
460,713
1,400,826
213,500
156,829
250,997
220,408
841,734
Provision for income taxes
56,481
58,836
63,763
97,928
277,008
37,221
32,063
50,697
38,302
158,283
Net earnings
$ 232,769
$ 264,508
$ 263,756
$ 362,785
$ 1,123,818
$ 176,279
$ 124,766
$ 200,300
$ 182,106
$ 683,451
SEGMENT MARGIN
Engineered Products 1
16.1%
14.2%
16.0%
17.8%
16.0%
16.9%
13.9%
16.8%
14.3%
15.6%
Clean Energy & Fueling
17.1%
18.0%
16.0%
14.7%
16.5%
14.9%
14.5%
17.5%
17.0%
16.1%
Imaging & Identification
20.0%
20.7%
21.7%
19.1%
20.4%
20.1%
16.7%
19.5%
18.1%
18.6%
Pumps & Process Solutions
31.4%
32.3%
32.5%
31.8%
32.0%
20.7%
21.9%
25.8%
23.5%
23.1%
Climate & Sustainability Technologies 2
10.2%
11.4%
10.0%
51.2%
20.1%
7.5%
3.9%
10.9%
8.1%
7.8%
Total segment operating margin
19.0%
19.2%
19.1%
26.8%
21.0%
15.9%
14.1%
17.9%
16.2%
16.1%
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
Engineered Products
$ 14,047
$ 11,981
$ 11,123
$ 11,493
$ 48,644
$ 10,122
$ 9,722
$ 10,717
$ 12,042
$ 42,603
Clean Energy & Fueling
19,269
19,475
19,920
19,346
78,010
18,339
17,968
18,014
18,482
72,803
Imaging & Identification
9,593
9,294
9,821
9,802
38,510
8,769
9,224
9,809
10,576
38,378
Pumps & Process Solutions
16,926
16,866
17,843
17,440
69,075
18,336
17,572
17,206
19,077
72,191
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
12,096
12,077
12,392
12,069
48,634
11,548
11,421
12,081
11,491
46,541
Corporate
1,875
1,826
1,812
1,737
7,250
1,638
1,696
1,662
1,539
6,535
Total depreciation and amortization expense
$ 73,806
$ 71,519
$ 72,911
$ 71,887
$ 290,123
$ 68,752
$ 67,603
$ 69,489
$ 73,207
$ 279,051
1 Q4 and FY2021 include a $24,723 gain related to the disposition of our Race Winning Brands ("RWB") equity method investment. Q3 and FY 2021 include a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit.
2 Q4 and FY2021 include a $181,615 gain on the disposition of Unified Brands ("UB"), a $12,073 other than temporary impairment charge related to an equity method investment, and a $6,072 write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries. Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense, and a $5,213 gain, respectively, on disposition of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2 and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$ 1.62
$ 1.84
$ 1.83
$ 2.52
$ 7.81
$ 1.22
$ 0.87
$ 1.39
$ 1.27
$ 4.74
Diluted
$ 1.61
$ 1.82
$ 1.81
$ 2.49
$ 7.74
$ 1.21
$ 0.86
$ 1.38
$ 1.25
$ 4.70
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings
$ 232,769
$ 264,508
$ 263,756
$ 362,785
$ 1,123,818
$ 176,279
$ 124,766
$ 200,300
$ 182,106
$ 683,451
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
143,765
143,941
143,976
144,005
143,923
144,259
143,955
144,032
143,954
144,050
Diluted
144,938
145,118
145,440
145,460
145,273
145,782
144,995
145,289
145,355
145,393
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)(in thousands)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 385,504
$ 513,075
Receivables, net of allowances
1,347,514
1,137,223
Inventories, net
1,191,095
835,804
Prepaid and other current assets
137,596
133,085
Property, plant and equipment, net
957,310
897,326
Goodwill
4,558,822
4,072,542
Intangible assets, net
1,359,522
1,083,772
Other assets and deferred charges
466,264
479,247
Total assets
$ 10,403,627
$ 9,152,074
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Notes payable
$ 105,702
$ —
Payables, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,144,639
1,738,798
Deferred taxes and other non-current liabilities
945,044
918,674
Long-term debt
3,018,714
3,108,829
Stockholders' equity
4,189,528
3,385,773
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 10,403,627
$ 9,152,074
DOVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Operating activities:
Net earnings
$ 1,123,818
$ 683,451
Depreciation and amortization
290,123
279,051
Stock-based compensation
31,111
25,026
Contributions to employee benefit plans
(14,383)
(19,801)
Gain on dispositions
(206,338)
(5,213)
Net change in assets and liabilities
(108,466)
142,296
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,115,865
1,104,810
Investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(171,465)
(165,692)
Acquisitions (net of cash and cash equivalents acquired)
(1,112,075)
(335,786)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
7,070
7,207
Proceeds from dispositions
274,982
15,400
Other
8,735
(2,508)
Net cash used in investing activities
(992,753)
(481,379)
Financing activities:
Change in commercial paper and notes payable, net
105,000
(84,700)
Dividends to stockholders
(286,896)
(284,312)
Purchase of common stock
(21,637)
(106,279)
Payments to settle employee tax obligations on exercise
(41,924)
(28,476)
Other
(4,423)
(2,523)
Net cash used in financing activities
(249,880)
(506,290)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(803)
(1,319)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(127,571)
115,822
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
513,075
397,253
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 385,504
$ 513,075
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Adjusted net earnings:
Net earnings
$ 232,769
$ 264,508
$ 263,756
$ 362,785
$ 1,123,818
$ 176,279
$ 124,766
$ 200,300
$ 182,106
$ 683,451
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
35,516
35,162
35,587
35,715
141,980
34,062
34,101
35,325
35,027
138,515
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(8,720)
(8,571)
(8,700)
(8,763)
(34,754)
(8,411)
(8,451)
(8,810)
(8,695)
(34,367)
Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3
4,162
10,779
(3,201)
26,696
38,436
7,859
16,840
5,848
20,925
51,472
Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2
(1,031)
(2,597)
902
(4,610)
(7,336)
(1,605)
(3,452)
(1,343)
(4,402)
(10,802)
(Gain) loss on dispositions, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
(206,338)
(206,338)
(6,551)
781
557
—
(5,213)
(Gain) loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2
—
—
—
53,218
53,218
1,592
(190)
(135)
—
1,267
Adjusted net earnings
$ 262,696
$ 299,281
$ 288,344
$ 258,703
$ 1,109,024
$ 203,225
$ 164,395
$ 231,742
$ 224,961
$ 824,323
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:
Diluted net earnings per share
$ 1.61
$ 1.82
$ 1.81
$ 2.49
$ 7.74
$ 1.21
$ 0.86
$ 1.38
$ 1.25
$ 4.70
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
0.25
0.24
0.24
0.25
0.98
0.23
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.95
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.24)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.24)
Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3
0.03
0.07
(0.02)
0.18
0.26
0.05
0.12
0.04
0.14
0.35
Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2
(0.01)
(0.02)
0.01
(0.03)
(0.05)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.07)
(Gain) loss on dispositions, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
(1.42)
(1.42)
(0.04)
—
—
—
(0.03)
(Gain) loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2
—
—
—
0.37
0.37
0.01
—
—
—
0.01
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$ 1.81
$ 2.06
$ 1.98
$ 1.78
$ 7.63
$ 1.39
$ 1.13
$ 1.60
$ 1.55
$ 5.67
1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q4 and FY 2021 for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment include a $12,073 other than temporary impairment charge related to an equity method investment and a $6,072 write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries. Q3 and FY 2021 include a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit in our Engineered Products segment.
4 Q4 and FY2021 represent a $181,615 gain on disposition of UB in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment and a $24,723 gain on disposition of our RWB equity method investment in our Engineered Products segment. Q1, Q2, Q3 and FY2020 represent a (gain) loss on the sale of AMS Chino, including working capital adjustments, in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$ 68,779
$ 62,720
$ 71,717
$ 82,295
$ 285,511
$ 69,094
$ 47,702
$ 64,890
$ 56,481
$ 238,167
Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) 1
4,019
4,654
(8,332)
464
805
361
4,169
2,375
4,625
11,530
(Gain) loss on disposition 2
—
—
—
(24,723)
(24,723)
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
72,798
67,374
63,385
58,036
261,593
69,455
51,871
67,265
61,106
249,697
Adjusted EBIT %
17.0 %
15.2 %
14.2 %
12.5 %
14.7 %
17.0 %
15.2 %
17.4 %
15.5 %
16.3 %
Adjusted D&A 3
10,594
9,695
11,123
11,493
42,905
10,122
9,722
10,651
10,193
40,688
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$ 83,392
$ 77,069
$ 74,508
$ 69,529
$ 304,498
$ 79,577
$ 61,593
$ 77,916
$ 71,299
$ 290,385
Adjusted EBITDA %
19.5 %
17.4 %
16.6 %
15.0 %
17.1 %
19.5 %
18.0 %
20.2 %
18.1 %
19.0 %
Clean Energy & Fueling:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$ 66,480
$ 78,755
$ 65,593
$ 60,560
$ 271,388
$ 53,498
$ 47,214
$ 66,601
$ 69,661
$ 236,974
Rightsizing and other costs
58
1,657
1,584
548
3,847
1,493
868
1,615
2,727
6,703
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
66,538
80,412
67,177
61,108
275,235
54,991
48,082
68,216
72,388
243,677
Adjusted EBIT %
17.1 %
18.4 %
16.4 %
14.9 %
16.7 %
15.3 %
14.7 %
17.9 %
17.7 %
16.5 %
Adjusted D&A 3
19,180
19,475
19,335
19,346
77,336
18,339
17,783
18,014
18,225
72,361
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$ 85,718
$ 99,887
$ 86,512
$ 80,454
$ 352,571
$ 73,330
$ 65,865
$ 86,230
$ 90,613
$ 316,038
Adjusted EBITDA %
22.0 %
22.9 %
21.1 %
19.6 %
21.4 %
20.4 %
20.2 %
22.7 %
22.1 %
21.4 %
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$ 56,992
$ 60,747
$ 63,419
$ 55,989
$ 237,147
$ 51,482
$ 38,046
$ 51,928
$ 52,017
$ 193,473
Rightsizing and other costs (benefits)
682
178
1,291
4,326
6,477
264
(527)
99
6,191
6,027
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
57,674
60,925
64,710
60,315
243,624
51,746
37,519
52,027
58,208
199,500
Adjusted EBIT %
20.3 %
20.7 %
22.1 %
20.6 %
20.9 %
20.2 %
16.5 %
19.6 %
20.2 %
19.2 %
Adjusted D&A 3
9,218
9,184
9,821
9,274
37,497
8,769
9,224
9,809
10,201
38,003
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$ 66,892
$ 70,109
$ 74,531
$ 69,589
$ 281,121
$ 60,515
$ 46,743
$ 61,836
$ 68,409
$ 237,503
Adjusted EBITDA %
23.5 %
23.8 %
25.5 %
23.8 %
24.2 %
23.6 %
20.5 %
23.3 %
23.8 %
22.9 %
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$ 123,645
$ 138,632
$ 142,414
$ 142,172
$ 546,863
$ 66,079
$ 67,702
$ 89,786
$ 81,709
$ 305,276
Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs
(2,006)
899
487
184
(436)
3,846
4,691
1,771
3,128
13,436
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
121,639
139,531
142,901
142,356
546,427
69,925
72,393
91,557
84,837
318,712
Adjusted EBIT %
30.8 %
32.5 %
32.6 %
31.8 %
32.0 %
21.9 %
23.4 %
26.3 %
24.4 %
24.1 %
Adjusted D&A 3
16,926
16,866
17,206
17,440
68,438
16,230
16,816
17,206
17,565
67,817
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$ 138,565
$ 156,397
$ 160,107
$ 159,796
$ 614,865
$ 86,155
$ 89,209
$ 108,763
$ 102,402
$ 386,529
Adjusted EBITDA %
35.1 %
36.5 %
36.5 %
35.7 %
36.0 %
27.0 %
28.9 %
31.3 %
29.5 %
29.2 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$ 38,117
$ 48,971
$ 42,841
$ 192,693
$ 322,622
$ 23,529
$ 11,459
$ 40,159
$ 27,725
$ 102,872
Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs 4
(38)
2,539
1,520
19,193
23,214
704
6,016
(971)
726
6,475
(Gain) loss on dispositions 5
—
—
—
(181,615)
(181,615)
(6,551)
781
557
—
(5,213)
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
38,079
51,510
44,361
30,271
164,221
17,682
18,256
39,745
28,451
104,134
Adjusted EBIT %
10.2 %
12.0 %
10.3 %
8.0 %
10.2 %
5.7 %
6.2 %
10.8 %
8.3 %
7.9 %
Adjusted D&A 3
11,745
12,077
12,392
12,069
48,283
11,548
11,421
12,081
11,491
46,541
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$ 49,824
$ 63,587
$ 56,753
$ 42,340
$ 212,504
$ 29,230
$ 29,677
$ 51,826
$ 39,942
$ 150,675
Adjusted EBITDA %
13.4 %
14.8 %
13.2 %
11.3 %
13.2 %
9.4 %
10.1 %
14.1 %
11.7 %
11.4 %
Total Segments:
Segment earnings (EBIT) 6
$ 354,013
$ 389,825
$ 385,984
$ 533,709
$ 1,663,531
$ 263,682
$ 212,123
$ 313,364
$ 287,593
$ 1,076,762
Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) 1, 4
2,715
9,927
(3,450)
24,715
33,907
6,668
15,217
4,889
17,397
44,171
(Gain) loss on dispositions 2, 5
—
—
—
(206,338)
(206,338)
(6,551)
781
557
—
(5,213)
Adjusted EBIT - Segment 7
356,728
399,752
382,534
352,086
1,491,100
263,799
228,121
318,810
304,990
1,115,720
Adjusted EBIT % 7
19.1 %
19.7 %
19.0 %
17.7 %
18.9 %
15.9 %
15.2 %
18.2 %
17.1 %
16.7 %
Adjusted D&A 3
67,663
67,297
69,877
69,622
274,459
65,008
64,966
67,761
67,675
265,410
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 7
$ 424,391
$ 467,049
$ 452,411
$ 421,708
$ 1,765,559
$ 328,807
$ 293,087
$ 386,571
$ 372,665
$ 1,381,130
Adjusted EBITDA % 7
22.7 %
23.0 %
22.4 %
21.2 %
22.3 %
19.9 %
19.5 %
22.1 %
20.9 %
20.7 %
1 Q3 and FY 2021 include a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit.
2 Q4 and FY2021 include a $24,723 gain on the disposition of our RWB equity method investment.
3 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.
4 Q4 and FY 2021 include a $12,073 other than temporary impairment charge related to an equity method investment and a $6,072 write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries.
5 Q4 and FY2021 include a $181,615 gain on the disposition of UB. Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on disposition of AMS Chino, respectively.
6 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.
7 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
2.3 %
25.4 %
14.2 %
16.3 %
14.1 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
3.0 %
24.9 %
3.0 %
(4.3) %
5.8 %
Imaging & Identification
3.7 %
20.2 %
7.4 %
2.8 %
8.0 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
18.4 %
33.6 %
24.6 %
29.8 %
26.6 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
18.3 %
43.5 %
16.0 %
13.3 %
22.0 %
Total Organic
8.8 %
29.7 %
13.2 %
11.5 %
15.3 %
Acquisitions
1.2 %
1.3 %
1.1 %
1.5 %
1.3 %
Dispositions
(0.3) %
— %
— %
(0.5) %
(0.2) %
Currency translation
3.1 %
4.5 %
1.1 %
(0.8) %
1.9 %
Total*
12.8 %
35.5 %
15.4 %
11.7 %
18.3 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4 YTD
Organic
United States
6.9 %
25.0 %
15.7 %
16.0 %
15.7 %
Other Americas
3.0 %
49.6 %
8.7 %
(6.5) %
11.6 %
Europe
12.7 %
29.8 %
15.5 %
6.9 %
15.5 %
Asia
19.8 %
37.6 %
4.6 %
14.5 %
17.9 %
Other
(4.7) %
43.0 %
0.1 %
9.8 %
10.0 %
Total Organic
8.8 %
29.7 %
13.2 %
11.5 %
15.3 %
Acquisitions
1.2 %
1.3 %
1.1 %
1.5 %
1.3 %
Dispositions
(0.3) %
— %
— %
(0.5) %
(0.2) %
Currency translation
3.1 %
4.5 %
1.1 %
(0.8) %
1.9 %
Total*
12.8 %
35.5 %
15.4 %
11.7 %
18.3 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation
2021 Actual
2022 Guidance
Adjusted net earnings per share*:
Net Earnings (GAAP)
$ 7.74
$7.45 - $7.65
Acquisition-related amortization, net
0.73
0.89
Rightsizing and other costs, net
0.21
0.11
Gain on dispositions, net
(1.05)
(0.03)
—
Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP)
$ 7.63
$8.45 - $8.65
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$ 528,310
$ 497,200
$ 502,767
$ 585,452
$ 2,113,729
$ 414,972
$ 278,373
$ 381,139
$ 484,002
$ 1,558,486
Clean Energy & Fueling
422,668
453,146
467,821
398,844
1,742,479
373,070
311,498
383,902
403,400
1,471,870
Imaging & Identification
293,614
299,608
293,782
303,400
1,190,404
272,604
221,315
266,423
304,756
1,065,098
Pumps & Process Solutions
551,365
521,010
490,581
460,105
2,023,061
369,403
275,872
323,801
365,262
1,334,338
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
537,326
606,545
540,280
632,849
2,317,000
355,157
326,400
449,549
379,393
1,510,499
Intra-segment eliminations
(863)
(498)
(407)
(290)
(2,058)
(375)
(460)
(926)
(425)
(2,186)
Total consolidated bookings
$ 2,332,420
$ 2,377,011
$ 2,294,824
$ 2,380,360
$ 9,384,615
$ 1,784,831
$ 1,412,998
$ 1,803,888
$ 1,936,388
$ 6,938,105
BACKLOG
Engineered Products
$ 562,557
$ 613,517
$ 662,834
$ 785,085
$ 453,867
$ 378,874
$ 373,458
$ 463,701
Clean Energy & Fueling
238,822
256,497
312,176
383,572
211,518
199,305
204,574
201,521
Imaging & Identification
198,556
206,125
204,766
212,098
170,119
168,904
171,158
192,785
Pumps & Process Solutions
539,097
634,477
682,415
688,931
397,969
379,090
361,631
390,238
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
677,309
854,188
964,233
1,174,479
356,133
390,368
472,140
510,498
Intra-segment eliminations
(544)
(262)
(252)
(225)
(159)
(367)
(269)
(192)
Total consolidated backlog
$ 2,215,797
$ 2,564,542
$ 2,826,172
$ 3,243,940
$ 1,589,447
$ 1,516,174
$ 1,582,692
$ 1,758,551
Bookings Growth Factors
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
24.8 %
25.0 %
15.7 %
19.7 %
33.2 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
7.3 %
49.6 %
8.7 %
(7.0) %
11.2 %
Imaging & Identification
0.1 %
29.8 %
15.5 %
0.7 %
7.7 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
44.0 %
37.6 %
4.6 %
26.3 %
48.2 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
50.7 %
43.0 %
0.1 %
69.9 %
53.3 %
Total Organic
26.5 %
29.7 %
13.2 %
22.2 %
31.9 %
Acquisitions
1.5 %
1.3 %
1.1 %
1.4 %
1.5 %
Dispositions
(0.3) %
— %
— %
(0.5) %
(0.2) %
Currency translation
3.0 %
4.5 %
1.1 %
(0.2) %
2.1 %
Total*
30.7 %
35.5 %
15.4 %
22.9 %
35.3 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021
(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)
Acquisitions
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of ECI Holding Company ("RegO"), Acme Cryo Intermediate Inc. ("Acme Cryogenics"), and LIQAL B.V. ("LIQAL") within the Clean Energy & Fueling segment for a total consideration of $945.9 million, net of cash acquired and including contingent consideration.
For the full year 2021, the Company acquired nine businesses in separate transactions for total consideration of $1,125.1 million, net of cash acquired and including contingent consideration. The businesses were acquired to complement and expand upon existing operations within the Clean Energy & Fueling, Engineered Products, Imaging & Identification, and Pumps & Process Solutions segments. The purchase price allocation for our acquisitions is preliminary and subject to change during the measurement period.
Dispositions
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company completed the disposition of Unified Brands ("UB"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company within the Climate & Sustainability segment, and Race Winning Brands ("RWB"), a equity method investment within the Engineered Products segment for a total consideration of $229.0 million and $45.0 million, respectively.
The UB disposition resulted in a preliminary pre-tax gain of $181.6 million, included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and within the Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment for the year ended December 31, 2021. The preliminary pre-tax gain on sale is subject to standard working capital adjustments. The sale does not represent a strategic shift that will have a major effect on operations and financial results and, therefore, did not qualify for presentation as a discontinued operation.
The RWB disposition resulted in a pre-tax gain of $24.7 million, included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and within the Engineered Products segment for the year ended December 31, 2021. The preliminary pre-tax gain on sale is subject to standard working capital adjustments.
Segment Rename
Recognizing recent portfolio changes, the Company renamed the Fueling Solutions segment to 'Clean Energy & Fueling', and the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment to 'Climate & Sustainability Technologies' to better reflect the markets and customers served by these businesses.
Rightsizing and Other Costs
During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, rightsizing activities included restructuring charges of $6.0 million and $26.7 million, respectively, and other costs of $20.7 million and $11.7 million, respectively. For the full year 2021, restructuring expense was comprised primarily of restructuring programs initiated in 2020 and 2021 in response to demand conditions, asset charges related to a product line exit, as well as broad-based operational efficiency initiatives focusing on footprint consolidation and IT centralization. Other costs in Q4 and FY 2021 were comprised primarily of charges in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment related to an equity method investment impairment charge of $12.1 million and write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries of $6.1 million. Full year 2021 includes a $9.1 million payment received in Q3 for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit in our Engineered Products Segment.
($ in millions)
2021
2020
Q4
FY
Q4
FY
Engineered Products
$ 0.5
$ 0.8
$ 4.6
$ 11.5
Clean Energy & Fueling
0.5
3.8
2.7
6.7
Imaging & Identification
4.3
6.5
6.2
6.0
Pumps & Process Solutions
0.2
(0.4)
3.1
13.4
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
19.2
23.2
0.7
6.5
Corporate
2.0
4.5
3.5
7.3
Total*
$ 26.7
$ 38.4
$ 20.9
$ 51.5
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021
(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)
Tax Rate
The effective tax rate was 21.3% and 17.4% for the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. On a full year basis, the effective tax rate for 2021 and 2020 was 19.8% and 18.8%, respectively. The 2021 tax rate was primarily driven by favorable audit settlements and the tax deduction for share-based awards. The 2020 tax rate was primarily driven by the release of reserves due to the statute of limitations expiration and the tax deduction for share-based awards.
Share Repurchases
During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company purchased approximately 0.2 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $21.6 million, or $118.27 per share. As of December 31, 2021, 19.8 million shares remain authorized for repurchase under the November 2020 share repurchase authorization.
Capitalization
The following table provides a reconciliation of total debt and net debt to net capitalization to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:
Net Debt to Net Capitalization Ratio (Non-GAAP)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Short-term borrowings
$ 702
$ —
Commercial paper
105,000
—
Notes payable
105,702
—
Long-term debt
3,018,714
3,108,829
Total debt
3,124,416
3,108,829
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(385,504)
(513,075)
Net debt
2,738,912
2,595,754
Add: Stockholders' equity
4,189,528
3,385,773
Net capitalization
$ 6,928,440
$ 5,981,527
Net debt to net capitalization
39.5%
43.4%
Quarterly Cash Flow
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$ 177,184
$ 260,073
$ 351,329
$ 327,279
$ 1,115,865
$ 75,863
$ 271,809
$ 339,247
$ 417,891
$ 1,104,810
Investing activities
(29,572)
(121,631)
(135,439)
(706,111)
(992,753)
(230,511)
(67,763)
(64,724)
(118,381)
(481,379)
Financing activities
(124,239)
(75,949)
(74,610)
24,918
(249,880)
280,954
(67,458)
(496,832)
(222,954)
(506,290)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Cash flow from operating activities
$ 177,184
$ 260,073
$ 351,329
$ 327,279
$ 1,115,865
$ 75,863
$ 271,809
$ 339,247
$ 417,891
$ 1,104,810
Less: Capital expenditures
(31,260)
(41,971)
(47,926)
(50,308)
(171,465)
(40,172)
(38,999)
(44,393)
(42,128)
(165,692)
Free cash flow 1
$ 145,924
$ 218,102
$ 303,403
$ 276,971
$ 944,400
$ 35,691
$ 232,810
$ 294,854
$ 375,763
$ 939,118
Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue
7.8%
10.7%
15.0%
13.9%
11.9%
2.2%
15.5%
16.9%
21.1%
14.1%
Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings
55.5%
72.9%
105.2%
107.1%
85.2%
17.6%
141.6%
127.2%
167.0%
113.9%
1 FY 2020 cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2, Q3, and Q4 and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.
Non-GAAP Disclosures
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, net debt, net capitalization, net debt to net capitalization ratios, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, debt or equity, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs/benefits, and gain/loss on dispositions. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.
Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.
Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs/benefits, and gain/loss on dispositions. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.
Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Net debt represents total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Net capitalization represents net debt plus stockholders' equity. Net debt to net capitalization ratio equals net debt divided by net capitalization. Management believes the net debt to net capitalization ratio is useful to assess our overall financial leverage and capacity.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings equals free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
