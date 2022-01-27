AEP NAMES GRANATA VICE PRESIDENT OF SAFETY AND HEALTH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Michael Granata, vice president, Safety & Health, effective Feb. 5. He will report to Lisa Barton, executive vice president and chief operating officer. Granata is replacing Natalie McCord who will retire from the company in February.

"At AEP, the welfare of our employees, contractors and customers is paramount. We want all of our colleagues to go home to their families as safe and healthy as they were when they arrived for work," said Barton. "We're grateful for Natalie's leadership and commitment to our employees and contractors, and we wish her the best in her retirement. Mike is a highly respected and experienced leader who brings a strong appreciation for the field, as well as a demonstrated capacity for collaboration and teamwork. We look forward to him leveraging his expertise as we continue to innovate and transform AEP's safety and health culture."

Granata, 59, has been the managing director of Safety & Health and the regional director – West Virginia and Virginia, Safety & Health, since 2018. In this role, he oversees safety and health efforts for all AEP operations in the territory and provides strategic vision for the company's employee welfare initiatives.

Granata joined Appalachian Power in 1988 as an industrial hygiene professional. He has held roles of increasing responsibility at Appalachian Power and the corporate Safety & Health organization.

He received his bachelor's degree in industrial hygiene from Ohio University and a master's degree in business administration from Franklin University. Granata is also a certified industrial hygienist by the American Board of Industrial Hygiene and a certified safety professional by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,900 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Electric Power