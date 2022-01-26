Radicle Strengthens Commitment to Nature-Based Solutions and Invests in the Mai Ndombe REDD+ Project

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Radicle Group Inc. (Radicle), has entered into a long-term offtake agreement with Everland LLC for credits from Wildlife Works' Mai Ndombe REDD+ Project.

Located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Mai Ndombe REDD+ Project protects 300,000 hectares of critical bonobo and forest elephant habitat within the world's second-largest intact rainforest and some of the most important wetlands on the planet.

This project reduces the main drivers of forest and biodiversity loss and is charting a new pathway for community prosperity through comprehensive investments into the local communities, which are among the most impoverished in the world. Such investments include building and renovating schools, providing healthcare services (such as access to immunizations), supporting food security and nutrition (such as through agricultural diversification), and providing capacity-building activities that empower local communities.

"Radicle is committed to nature-based solutions and we are thrilled to be making this investment through Everland. Mai Ndombe helped to establish a new model for conservation, using carbon as a tool to protect forests. Buyers of these credits are supporting nature-based solutions while the revenues deliver local social and environmental benefits far beyond emissions reductions," says Alastair Handley, Radicle's Founder. "The Radicle team is eager to see projects like Mai Ndombe manage and restore our natural ecosystems and create new opportunities for the surrounding communities."

"Radicle's vital support for the Wildlife Works' Mai Ndombe REDD+ project recognizes the communities' performance in successfully stopping deforestation in exchange for funding to meet basic needs and clear a pathway to a better quality of life that includes access to clean water, food security, medical care, education, and improved livelihoods," says Gerald Prolman, co-founder and CEO of Everland, the marketing agency for Mai Ndombe and other high-impact REDD+ projects.

Radicle's Role in the Project

Revenue from the sale of carbon offsets enables sustainable development opportunities for the local community while protecting the area from deforestation. Radicle is a major financial contributor to these projects. Offset purchases provide the project developers and owners with a guaranteed revenue stream that flows directly into project operations and enables Radicle to provide their clients with impactful, high-quality credits.

More About the Mai Ndombe Project

The Mai Ndombe project supports the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth: 300 local people on Wildlife Works' payroll

SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure: 12 schools built

SDG 10 – Reduced Inequalities: 3,000 people receiving health services

SDG 13 – Climate Action: >36 million tonnes of emissions avoided to date

SDG 15 – Life on Land: 300,000 hectares of Congo Basin rainforest protected

More About REDD+

Protecting standing forests is key to stabilizing the climate and safeguarding what remains of much of Earth's biodiversity. The principal drivers of deforestation are economic, and the only way to halt deforestation is to increase the value of the living forest ecosystem. Reduced Emissions through avoided deforestation and degradation (REDD+) is a project type that provides a direct mechanism for the market to incentivize and reward forest conservation and wildlife protection, by paying for the greenhouse gas emissions reductions that result from effective forest conservation.

About Everland

Everland is a specialized conservation marketing company that exists to help governments, local landowners and forest communities prosper from protecting their forests and wildlife, resulting in climate change mitigation for the benefit of everyone. Everland brings together forest communities and corporations in a common cause to protect some of the world's most important and vulnerable forests. Visit https://www.everlandmarketing.com/ to learn more.

About Wildlife Works Carbon

Wildlife Works, established in 1997, is a conservation business based in Mill Valley, California, committed to bringing marketplace initiatives into the fight to protect the planet's threatened forests and the magnificent species that call them home. Wildlife Works develops and manages REDD+ projects around the world and helps forest communities and Global South governments to protect their forests and wildlife by providing a sustainable and transformative development path via the REDD+ model. Visit https://www.wildlifeworks.com/ to learn more.

About Radicle

Radicle helps guide today's progressive companies towards tomorrow's sustainable future. From our early beginnings in Calgary, Canada, when we developed one of the world's first software platforms to measure, qualify, and aggregate greenhouse gas emissions, we've now taken root internationally to leverage data, insights, and technology to safeguard our shared tomorrow. Radicle works with agriculture, energy, forestry, manufacturing, commercial, and financial services to enable planet-positive solutions by increasing efficiency while lowering costs and emissions. We believe that financial and environmental sustainability are two sides of the same coin: balance between the two is possible. Visit radiclebalance.com to learn more. Visit radiclebalance.com to learn more.

