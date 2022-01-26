Premier Acoustics Company FabriTRAK® Systems Inc Announces Multiple Staff Promotions

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FabriTRAK® Systems Inc announced the promotion of three key employees at corporate headquarters in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. In addition, FabriTRAK has also advanced key personnel internally to continue to provide exemplary service to both the network of FabriTRAK Dealers and Distributors and to the Architecture + Design community.

FabriTRAK Systems stretch walls and ceilings covered in FabriSPAN fabrics: FabriART and FabriPATTERN. (PRNewswire)

Growth and Promotion Recognized at Premier Acoustics Company, FabriTRAK Systems Inc.

Steve Frost is promoted to Executive Vice President, CFO, and oversees all financial and operational management at FabriTRAK, and is a key member of the team in new product development. Steve has been an integral member of the management team since joining FabriTRAK Systems over 20 years ago and has worked to grow the company dealer network both in the United States and globally, overseeing a variety of project installations in Japan, Central America, the Middle East and the United States.

Joseph Remshard is promoted to Vice President of Sales. Joe has developed his role in sales over his near decade with FabriTRAK. With a background in printing and signage, Joe has worked closely with management to overhaul the entire FabriSPAN® fabric line to offer a wider selection of fabrics and printing capabilities, as well as developing new markets in the United States. Joe will continue to work closely with the network of FabriTRAK Dealers and Distributors as well as Architects and Interior Designers – whether leading training sessions about FabriTRAK products or AIA Lunch and Learns for acoustics.

Linda Sarlui is promoted to Vice President of Marketing. Since joining FabriTRAK in 2018, she has worked to build the FabriTRAK brand across the architectural and design communities around the globe by building strategic partnerships with a variety of industry experts and media. Linda has been part of project installations and embraces the idea of creating #visuallysound spaces in interiors around the world.

In addition to the recent promotions, Bill Meise now manages new warehouse staff, oversees all inventory and is a LEED Green Associate. He is the Warehouse Director and Deputy Office Manager. Scott Cox has moved into a role that covers sales support and will work closely with Joe Remshard and the FabriTRAK Dealers and Distributors as well as installers, architects, and interior designers.

Lou D'Angelo, FabriTRAK President & CEO stated: "In the past year, I am proud of the efforts of the entire FabriTRAK team who have worked tirelessly to promote the brand and products – especially the new products launched such as Autem™ and FabriFELT™, and the re-launch of FabriSPAN®. Despite various challenges that we all have experienced due to COVID, I am impressed with the commitment of the team here to continue to serve our clients and the A+D community at large."

FabriTRAK Systems Inc, the original Trak solution incorporating stretched fabric for acoustic walls and ceilings, is the leading manufacturer of a variety of acoustic solutions for over 40 years. Headquartered in New Jersey, FabriTRAK has an extensive dealer and distributor network around the globe. FabriTRAK products can be found in award-winning projects worldwide.

