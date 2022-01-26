iAero Thrust Chosen by Southwest Airlines for Engine MRO and Test Services

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iAero Thrust (https://iaerothrust.com), a leading engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and test provider focused on the CFM56 engine line and one of the companies within the iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com) aviation investment platform, has signed an MRO services agreement with Southwest Airlines, a leading US passenger airline operating over 700 Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG) aircraft.

The new arrangement includes iAero Thrust providing on-demand hospital repair, on-wing support, and test services over the next three years supporting Southwest Airline's Boeing 737-700 NG fleet engine maintenance operations across their network.

"We are honored to be chosen by Southwest Airlines to support their fleet engine maintenance programs and overall continued growth," said Robert Caputo, Chief Executive Officer of iAero Group. Caputo continued "serving this leading airline is a testament to our team building out and executing our CFM56 MRO and test capabilities over the past year."

About iAero Thrust

iAero Thrust (https://iaerothrust.com), based in Miami, FL, is the only integrated full-service aviation engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and test provider in the Americas dedicated to the CFM56 engine line. Originally founded in 1946, the company has a proven legacy of evolving and executing, having serviced over 9,000 engines. The company operated as AeroThrust Holdings until it was acquired by privately held iAero Group in 2018, and then rebranded to iAero Thrust in 2019. iAero Thrust is an FAA certified Part 145 repair station.

About iAero Group

iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com) is a purpose-driven, privately held company that was founded in 2018 to create the leading investment platform to transform and scale high-growth potential companies in the aviation industry. To date, iAero Group has acquired three companies: engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) AeroThrust Holdings (Miami, FL) in 2018, airframe MRO Miami Tech Aircraft Maintenance (Miami, FL) in 2018, and the largest B2B passenger charter and cargo air carrier in the US, Swift Air (Greensboro, NC), in 2019. iAero Group partnered with The Blackstone Group to finance these transactions. Since then, these operating companies have been rebranded to iAero Thrust, iAero Tech, and iAero Airways.

