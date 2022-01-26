Domino's signs deal with SkyDrop to launch next stage of commercial drone delivery in New Zealand

RENO, Nev, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (Domino's) and Flirtey Inc. (SkyDrop) have today announced they have signed an agreement for the next stage of commercial drone delivery trials in New Zealand.

Domino's and SkyDrop have now signed a deal to launch the second stage of their commercial drone delivery partnership in New Zealand. The two companies plan to conduct a commercial trial of innovative drone delivery services from a Domino's store in New Zealand to customer homes, which is expected to commence in 2022. The trial will be operated by SkyDrop or its designee using their best-in-class drone and safety technology to deliver hot Domino's pizzas to customers. SkyDrop's advanced drones are now able to conduct drone deliveries that are speedier, safer, quieter, cheaper, and greener.

Domino's and SkyDrop partnered in 2016 to launch the first stage of drone delivery in New Zealand, delivering hot, fresh pizza from Domino's Whangaparaoa store in Auckland, to a customer by drone. These demonstrations were conducted under Civil Aviation Rules Part 101. This landmark achievement was attended by both the CAA and Ministry of Transport. The delivery drone was subsequently accepted into the Aviation collection at the Auckland Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT). Over the following years, SkyDrop advanced its technology, increasing the payload of the SkyDrop drone up to 3.5kg, increasing the precision delivery altitude of the drone up to 60 meters, incorporating a parachute system for safety, expanding production of its aircraft system in the U.S. in conjunction with the FAA certification process, and receiving Part 102 Unmanned Aircraft Operator Certificate and Operations Specifications from the CAA in New Zealand.

As the service scales, New Zealand has the opportunity to be at the forefront of the drone delivery industry globally, and benefit from reduced traffic congestion and greenhouse emissions thanks to electrically powered delivery drones.

SkyDrop Founder and CEO Matthew Sweeny said, "SkyDrop is excited to announce that we have signed an agreement with Domino's for the second stage of our commercial drone delivery partnership in New Zealand. We're excited to work with local stakeholders in New Zealand, who have the opportunity to be at the forefront of the drone delivery industry globally. We look forward to expanding our leadership in drone delivery focused on the trillion dollar store-to-door food delivery market."

Domino's Group CEO and Managing Director Don Meij said, "Domino's is excited to partner with SkyDrop for the second stage of our commercial drone delivery trial in New Zealand. We invested in this partnership, and technology, because we believe drone delivery will be an essential component of our pizza deliveries in the future. This innovation means customers can experience cutting-edge technology and the convenience of having the freshest, hottest pizza delivered by drone from their local Domino's store to their door."

Domino's New Zealand General Manager Cameron Toomey said, "Domino's New Zealand is excited to once again be at the forefront of drone delivery. Our partnership with SkyDrop is an exciting opportunity to continue to lead in the food delivery space not only in New Zealand, but in the world. We can't wait to give our customers the unique experience of having their favourite Domino's pizzas delivered by drone!"

SkyDrop and its operating partners are actively hiring in New Zealand and the United States.

About SkyDrop:

SkyDrop, the last-mile drone delivery business by holding company Flirtey, designs and builds drone delivery aircraft coupled with the enabling software and launch platforms to provide store to door package delivery solutions to commercial customers throughout the world. SkyDrop is the pioneer of the commercial drone delivery industry, with a mission to make delivery instant for everyone, and a vision of drone delivery that is safer, speedier, quieter, cheaper, and greener. The company first made history when it conducted the first ever FAA-approved drone delivery. Learn more at www.GetSkyDrop.com

About Domino's:

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited is Domino's largest franchisee outside of the USA. It holds the master franchise rights to the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark and Taiwan. Today, Domino's has a network of more than 3,100 stores. Learn more at www.dominos.co.nz

