Crypto Cannabis Club Launches Cannabis Brand and Loyalty Program for NFT Owners

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Cannabis Club (CCC), the original NFT collection and Metaverse community for crypto and cannabis enthusiasts, today announced the launch of the first ever NFT-powered cannabis brand. Members of the CCC will receive significant discounts on premium cannabis flower through a-first-of-its-kind partnership with CampNova, the leading direct-to-consumer cannabis platform.

The Crypto Cannabis Club is a groundbreaking new community that forms the intersection of cannabis, crypto, and the Metaverse. Our rapidly growing, global community includes digital art aficionados, high frequency cannabis consumers, and crypto enthusiasts. In November, the CCC launched real world benefits for holders of its NFTs. The CCC has already announced partnerships with leading Cannabis brands including: Highsman, Old Pal, Dr. Dabber, King Palm, Higher Standards, Vibes Papers and Marley Naturals.

CCC now becomes the first NFT collection to provide its members with a real-world cannabis product. To achieve this, the CCC partnered with CampNova to provide California cannabis consumers with premium packaged cannabis flower, hand-selected by the CCC. CCC products are available to all legal cannabis consumers in California – but will be offered at a substantial discount to members of the CCC community who own an NFToker NFT. CCC cannabis products will be initially available in 1/8th ounce packages of premium cannabis flower featuring custom artwork from the CCC. Three packages out of the total production run will also include an NFToker NFT – currently valued at more than $600 each. In addition to the three NFToker NFTs, CCC has some other surprises in store that will be revealed when the cannabis products get into the hands of consumers, so customers are encouraged to save their packaging.

"Our goal is to provide the NFT owners in our community with the most exclusive cannabis experiences in the Metaverse and the real world. These worlds are rapidly converging, and we want to create a community beyond NFT ownership that will offer cannabis consumers a pathway between these worlds. Our hope is to be ambassadors between the Metaverse cannabis community and the IRL cannabis community," said CCC's new CEO – tech and cannabis industry veteran Ryan Hunter. "We are thrilled to launch our NFT-powered cannabis brand with CampNova to offer this product to California cannabis consumers and to our loyal community members in California at a substantial discount."

Hunter joins the team with nearly 20 years of Technology Industry experience, several years of Securities and Capital Markets experience, and more than 7 years of experience in the Cannabis Industry. Hunter was previously the COO for Willie's Reserve – Willie Nelson's cannabis brand, currently serves on the Board of Directors for Redwood Roots Distribution and is an advisor for Highsman, the new cannabis brand from Ricky Williams.

CCC's new products will be available mid-March through the CampNova online platform. A premier cannabis and CBD destination, CampNova is a direct-to-consumers platform featuring delivery partners throughout the state of California. "We are excited to work with Crypto Cannabis Club on this innovative product launch," said Marvin Wilcher, CEO and cofounder of CampNova. "We believe that this is the type of combination that creates heightened value for CCC's NFT community."

About Crypto Cannabis Club: The Crypto Cannabis Club is a groundbreaking new community that bridges Cannabis and Crypto to create value, utility, and gamification for our NFT club members. Our rapidly growing global community includes educated, progressive, digital art aficionados, high frequency cannabis consumers and crypto enthusiasts that seek to engage authentically with one another as well as cannabis brands, artists, musicians, and advocates.

About CampNova: CampNova is an e-commerce, technology marketing platform developed by experienced cannabis entrepreneurs. A premier cannabis and CBD destination, CampNova is a direct-to-consumers platform featuring delivery partners throughout the state of California. CampNova features brands, bonus limited edition exclusive releases from celebrities featuring pro-athletes, actors, and influencers. Its headquarters are in Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif.

SOURCE Crypto Cannabis Club