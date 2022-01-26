ClearSign Technologies Announces Successful Installation of the Process Burner Order for Super Major's European Refinery

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announces the successful installation and commissioning of the Company's ClearSign Core™ process burner in a European refinery. As previously released, this was the first purchase from this customer and the second super major customer for the Company.

The project consisted of engineering, fabrication, conducting a witness test and finally installing a replacement burner for a single burner process heater incorporating the breakthrough ClearSign Core™ NOx reduction technology. In addition to meeting the requirements for this specific service, this order also serves as an initial demonstration of ClearSign Core's superior NOx emissions technology for deployment into refiners' fleet of global facilities to meet their emissions reduction goals.

"This installation is significant for us on multiple levels," said Jim Deller, Ph. D, CEO of ClearSign. "We are first off happy to demonstrate our technology to another Supermajor. Second, it marks our first installation in Europe. And finally, it has enabled us to engage in discussions with this customer for additional installations both in the U.S. and in Europe. We look forward to working with this operator in the additional deployment of ClearSign Core burners as part of their global emissions reduction strategy."

