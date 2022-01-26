BACK TO THE ROOTS KIDS GARDENING KITS RECOGNIZED AS BEST IN STEM 2022 First Ever Gardening Brand To Achieve The Coveted STEM.org Accreditation

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to the Roots, the world's fastest-growing organic garden brand, announced today that STEM.org Educational Research™ (SER) has recognized the company as one of this year's "Best In STEM" (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) honorees.

Back to the Roots earned both the STEM.org Accredited™ trustmark and Top 1% recognition out of over 4,335 STEM products

Back to the Roots successfully earned both the STEM.org Accredited™ trustmark and Best In STEM Top 1% recognition out of over 4,335 educational products taken into consideration. Their $12.99 Organic Terrarium Kids Grow Kit was also chosen as a Best in STEM™ 2022 product.

The Organic Terrarium Kids Grow Kit teaches STEM by allowing kids to design and grow their own living ecosystem. In just 7 days the terrarium comes to life with the magic of organic microgreens - just add water and watch it grow! The kit includes glow-in-the-dark stickers & a Discovery Booklet to learn about the magic of nature's ecosystems.

Back to the Roots Co-Founder and Co-CEO Nikhil Arora, said "We think there's nothing more important than inspiring a new generation to reconnect with where their food comes from. And just like other required school subjects – arts, english, math, and science – we believe gardening, nutrition, and learning about where food comes from should be a part of every child's education."

"That's why we developed our STEM Gardening kits — we wanted to make it super easy & fun for kids, teachers, and parents to bring gardening into the classroom or home — no green thumb or big backyard needed!," adds Back to the Roots Co-CEO Alejandro Velez.

"Back to the Roots are the only organic products of their kind to achieve our coveted STEM designation which has served as the industry standard for almost a decade. It is exciting to see gardening products designed with STEM in mind, as more than 20 million took up the hobby since the start of the pandemic. Enthusiasts from both movements can now learn more about each bringing more people into the fold as our brands collectively encourage inclusivity and healthy living," said Andrew B. Raupp, Founder of STEM.org Educational Research™.

Back to the Roots also puts efforts into giving back by introducing gardening to elementary students around the country through their #GrowOneGiveOne campaign.When customers share a photo of their Back to the Roots garden on social media the company donates an organic grow kit and STEM curriculum to an elementary school classroom of the customer's choice.

For more information about Back to the Roots, please visit www.backtotheroots.com and for more on STEM.org Educational Research™ (SER), please visit www.stem.org

About Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA to a thriving national brand and the fastest-growing gardening company in the country. With a mission to reconnect everyone back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil and Alejandro are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food. Their award-winning line of organic gardening kits and seeds is currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowes, Target, Walmart, Cost Plus, Albertsons, HEB, Amazon, and Costco.

About STEM.org Educational Research™ (SER)

Founded in 2001, STEM.org is the longest continually operating, privately-held STEM education research and credentialing organization in America.

