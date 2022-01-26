Birthday Club
Accuray Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

Record Revenue For Second Quarter Fiscal 2022
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)
Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Summary

  • Record net revenue of $116.3 million representing an increase of 19 percent compared to the prior year
  • Gross orders of $85.4 million, an increase of 13 percent compared to the prior year
  • GAAP net income of $0.2 million as compared to GAAP Net income of $4.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million in the prior year

Other Recent Operational Highlights

  • Continued strong demand for ClearRT™ Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact® System: 68 global orders received since its commercial release in December 2020
  • CyberKnife® Robotic Radiotherapy Platform expands range of neurological indications that can be effectively treated with stereotactic radiosurgery and receives Shonin approval to treat Trigeminal Neuralgia, a chronic pain condition affecting a facial nerve
  • Ramping demand for VOLO™ Ultra enhancement to the Accuray Precision® treatment planning system for the Radixact System

"Accuray's fiscal 2022 second quarter performance continues to reflect the strong customer demand and revenue momentum our business is generating, but also highlighted global supply chain challenges and operational headwinds created by the Covid environment.  Driving our accelerated revenue growth is the continued adoption of our new technology upgrades on the Radixact platform which are having an impact across all regions," said Joshua Levine, Chief Executive Officer.

Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Total net revenue was $116.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $97.5 million for the prior fiscal year second quarter. Product revenue totaled $60.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $41.8 million for the prior fiscal year second quarter, while service revenue totaled $55.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $55.7 million for the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Total gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $42.6 million or approximately 36.7 percent of total net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 41.5 percent of product net revenue and service gross margin of 31.4 percent of service net revenue. This compares to total gross profit of $40.8 million or 41.9 percent of total net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 44.7 percent of product net revenue and service gross margin of 39.8 percent of service net revenue for the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $38.6 million, an increase of 18 percent compared to $32.6 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Net income was $0.2 million, or $0 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or an income of $0.05 per share, for the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Gross product orders totaled $85.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $75.4 million for the prior fiscal year second quarter. Order backlog as of December 31, 2021 was $581.3 million, approximately 3 percent lower than at the end of the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6.8 million, compared to $13.5 million for the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash were $123.4 million as of December 31, 2021 compared with $104.7 million as of September 30, 2021.

Fiscal Six Months Results

Total net revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2021 was $223.7 million compared to $182.8 million in the same prior fiscal year period. Product revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2021 totaled $113.5 million compared to $73.1 million, while service revenue totaled $110.2 million compared to $109.7 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Total gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2021 was $82.2 million, or 36.7 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 40.9 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 32.3 percent of service revenue. This compares to total gross profit of $76.2 million, or 41.7 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 43.2 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 40.7 percent of service revenue in the same prior fiscal year period.

Operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2021 were $75.8 million, an increase of 21 percent compared with $62.6 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Net loss was $0.8 million, or $0.01 of loss per share, for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $5.2 million, or $0.06 per share, in the same prior fiscal year period.

Gross product orders totaled $155.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $125.9 million for the same prior fiscal year period. Order backlog as of December 31, 2021 was $581.3 million, approximately 3 percent lower than at the end of the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2021 was $12.2 million, compared to $22.5 million in the prior fiscal year period.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Guidance

Accuray's financial guidance is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain disruption, and the factors set forth under "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

The Company is revising guidance for fiscal year 2022 as follows:

  • Total revenue is being increased to an expected range of $420.0 million to $430.0 million compared to the prior range of $420.0 million to $427.0 million, representing a year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range of 7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to range between $15.0 million to $20.0 million compared to the prior range of $33.0 million to $35.0 million.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense and provision for income taxes. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call Information

Accuray will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 as well as recent corporate developments. Conference call dial-in information is as follows:

  • U.S. callers: (833) 316-0563
  • International callers: (412) 317-5747

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via the Internet may do so by logging on to the Investor Relations section of Accuray's website, www.accuray.com. There will be a slide presentation accompanying today's event which can also be accessed on the company's Investor Relations page at www.accuray.com.

In addition, a taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will be available for seven days. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 (USA), or (412) 317-0088 (International), Conference ID: 6302301. An archived webcast will also be available on Accuray's website until Accuray announces its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation ("adjusted EBITDA").  The calculation of adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-recurring, irregular and one-time items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results.  A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedules below.

There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.  These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures.  Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the company's future results of operations, including expectations regarding total revenue and adjusted EBITDA; expectations regarding the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company and the market in general, including with respect to supply chain and logistics challenges; expectations regarding the company's commercial strategy and execution as well as long-term growth opportunities, including with respect to supply chain and logistics challenges; expectations regarding the company's order growth; the company's ability to continue to drive accelerated revenue growth; expectations regarding the company's China joint venture and other partnerships; expectations regarding the company's product innovations and developments; expectations regarding the company's product portfolio and its ability to position the company for growth; the impact of the company's products on its customers and its business, and market adoption of such products, including with respect to the company's VOLO Ultra enhancement and Clear RT Helical kVCT Imaging upgrades as well as other strategic product innovations; expectations regarding the future of radiotherapy treatment and the company's addressable market; and the company's leadership position in radiation oncology innovation and technologies.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; disruptions to our supply chain, including increased logistics costs as well as increased costs and difficulties in obtaining a sufficient amount of materials in the semiconductor and other markets; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product and software offerings; the company's ability to develop new products or enhance existing products to meet customers' needs and compete favorably in the market, the company's ability to realize the expected benefits of the China joint venture and other partnerships; risks inherent in international operations; the company's ability to effectively manage its growth; the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services; delays in regulatory approvals or the development or release of new offerings; the company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 4, 2021 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Aman Patel, CFA

Beth Kaplan

Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (443) 450-4191

+1 (408) 789-4426

aman.patel@westwicke.com 

bkaplan@accuray.com

Financial Tables to Follow

Accuray Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

December 31,



Six Months Ended

December 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Net revenue:













Products


$

60,721



$

41,805



$

113,480



$

73,063


Services



55,554




55,654




110,237




109,728


Total net revenue



116,275




97,459




223,717




182,791


Cost of revenue:













Cost of products



35,520




23,102




67,029




41,528


Cost of services



38,128




33,526




74,537




65,029


Total cost of revenue



73,648




56,628




141,566




106,557


Gross profit



42,627




40,831




82,151




76,234


Operating expenses:













Research and development



14,697




11,956




29,079




24,104


Selling and marketing



13,233




10,348




24,504




19,246


General and administrative



10,716




10,328




22,176




19,217


Total operating expenses



38,646




32,632




75,759




62,567


Income from operations



3,981




8,199




6,392




13,667


Income (loss) on equity investment, net



(832)




1,117




(1,172)




1,089


Other expense, net



(2,490)




(4,260)




(5,158)




(8,954)


Income before provision for income taxes



659




5,056




62




5,802


Provision for income taxes



480




287




911




631


Net income (loss)


$

179



$

4,769



$

(849)



$

5,171


Net income (loss) per share - basic


$

0.00



$

0.05



$

(0.01)



$

0.06


Net income (loss) per share - diluted


$

0.00



$

0.05



$

(0.01)



$

0.06


Weighted average common shares used in

   computing income (loss) per share:













Basic



91,761




92,025




91,299




91,609


Diluted



93,932




93,353




91,299




92,607


Accuray Incorporated

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




December 31,



June 30,




2021



2021


Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

123,196



$

116,369


Restricted cash



244




560


Accounts receivable, net



81,905




85,360


Inventories



123,680




125,929


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



20,940




21,547


Deferred cost of revenue



1,355




3,008


Total current assets



351,320




352,773


Property and equipment, net



12,208




12,332


Investment in joint venture



14,678




15,935


Goodwill



58,006




57,960


Intangible assets, net



322




435


Operating lease right-of-use assets



19,429




22,522


Other assets



19,538




18,141


Total assets


$

475,501



$

480,098


Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

29,258



$

19,467


Accrued compensation



24,184




26,865


Operating lease liabilities, current



8,327




8,169


Other accrued liabilities



33,883




27,471


Customer advances



24,610




24,937


Deferred revenue



76,585




81,660


Short-term debt



7,541




3,790


Total current liabilities



204,388




192,359


Long-term other liabilities



6,696




7,766


Deferred revenue



25,175




23,685


Operating lease liabilities, non-current



13,756




17,441


Long-term debt



174,492




170,007


Total liabilities



424,507




411,258


Equity:







Common stock



93




91


Additional paid-in capital



536,709




554,680


Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,216




2,093


Accumulated deficit



(488,024)




(488,024)


Total equity



50,994




68,840


Total liabilities and equity


$

475,501



$

480,098


Accuray Incorporated

Summary of Orders and Backlog

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

December 31,



Six Months Ended

December 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Gross Orders


$

85,381



$

75,365



$

155,365



$

125,893


Net Orders



40,183




42,462




80,946




66,016


Order Backlog



581,267




596,214




581,267




596,214


Accuray Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

December 31,



Six Months Ended

December 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


GAAP net income (loss)


$

179



$

4,769



$

(849)



$

5,171


Depreciation and amortization (a)



1,422




1,663




2,841




3,313


Stock-based compensation



2,695




2,364




5,211




4,608


Interest expense, net (b)



2,070




4,430




4,106




8,823


Provision for income taxes



480




287




911




631


Adjusted EBITDA


$

6,846



$

13,513



$

12,220



$

22,546


____________________

(a)

consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles.

(b)

consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

Accuray Incorporated

Forward-Looking Guidance

Reconciliation of Projected Net Loss to Projected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Twelve Months Ending

June 30, 2022




From



To


GAAP net loss


$

(12,000)



$

(7,000)


Depreciation and amortization (a)



6,100




6,100


Stock-based compensation



10,600




10,600


Interest expense, net (b)



8,300




8,300


Provision for income taxes



2,000




2,000


Adjusted EBITDA


$

15,000



$

20,000


____________________

(a)

consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles.

(b)

consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-reports-fiscal-2022-second-quarter-financial-results-301469011.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.