2021 Recap: Bierman Autism Centers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman Autism Centers continued to transform the lives of children diagnosed with autism throughout 2021. Throughout the year Bierman served over 400 clients and the children mastered over 50,000 targeted skills or 'change harders'. Bierman's clinical team uses everyday activities to teach the children foundational skills such as self-advocacy and communication. The team accepts every child for who they are - a unique person.

Bierman's mission is to create progress and possibilities. This is demonstrated through the amount of graduations the team saw. In 2021, Bierman graduated more than 30 children, with the children staying with Bierman for about 1.8 years. The graduates went on to general education, general education with support or inclusion classroom settings.

Chrissy Barosky, Bierman's Chief Clinical Officer says, "Graduations are my favorite part of the job. We get to celebrate the success of the children and families we work with as a whole team. Our team members work incredibly hard to get to graduation day. Seeing a child move on with the skills to be successful in a less restrictive environment is a huge win and why we come to work everyday."

Bierman's method of using naturalistic teaching to teach through play, demonstrates Bierman's belief that learning should be fun and that children are always right - if they are not learning, it's Bierman's clinical team's job to adapt. The team ensures children are progressing and developing skills through Bierman's proprietary data analysis system.

Other big developments from Bierman in 2021 involved moving to a new location in Avon, Indiana; opening a new center in Scottsdale, Arizona and the team started providing home-based services in Raleigh, North Carolina.

After a great 2021, the Bierman team is excited to see what's next in 2022.

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where young kids engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. We recognize that every kid's success is unique, and our one-on-one approach allows us to drive progress, measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With over 150 graduations, BIERMAN currently has centers, and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

